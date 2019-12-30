Frustrating defeat highlights that Arsenal need some quality signings

Lack of luck and quality costs us by Konstantin Mitov
It’s extremely frustrating, lovely Arsenal people. It hurts, it really does, because we actually played better. We gave Chelsea a game, instead of rolling over and dying like we’ve done in the past. But in the end of the day we still lost.
This game highlighted that we need signings in January. We’re extremely short on the bench. We didn’t have midfielders since Xhaka was “ill” or maybe he’s on his way to Hertha Berlin? Regardless we need more troops on board.
I thought Guendouzi and Torreira were really good, but once Lampard realized he made a mistake with the 3 at the back he made a sub and we failed to cope with it. Then again Jorginho should’ve been sent off. The fact the ref didn’t sent him off was pathetic!
That said though, we were really late with the subs. Is it because we don’t have anyone on the bench or we don’t trust them? We introduced Willock who missed a golden chance to kill them off. If that was in 2-0 in the bag, but instead it was missed again. I don’t wanna blame the kid, but these kind of misses can help win or lose games.
Laca also missed a good chance in the first half. He worked hard, but he was clearly tired and here is my only critic of Arteta in the game. He should’ve subbed Lacazette for Pepe. What does the manager see in training that we don’t? I’m not sure, but in a period of the game where we were struggling and dropping deeper and deeper, adding some pace and trickery whould’ve clearly helped, as we could’ve moved Auba to the middle and have a lot of threat on counters.
As much as I hurt and I’m disappointed, I have to say that what Arteta said he would do appeared on the pitch in the first half. We were controlling the game, we were pressing like a unit, we were defending with a system, not giving spaces. David Luiz was superb in my opinion.
It’s just difficult to swallow and more misery could easily be on our way with Man Utd coming next. The board need to back Arteta with signings. We’re in dire need of some experience. We are in an extreme need for a proper CB and even more so a good Midfielder.
Since Santi Cazorla left, we haven’t had a good ball playing midfielder. Someone who can carry the ball forward, nick a pass, shoot from distance. Some of these players are not good enough for what we’re trying to implement, but I can’t blame them today, because they showed fight.
It’ll be a very hard season, but Arteta showed signs of what we could be seeing in the future. Now we need the board to back it with the right players.
Konstantin
we lost a match we should have won. no positives. The result is all that matters. David luiz and Mustafi made a blunder. either should have brought down Abraham. that is logic. but they allowed him to continue his run till he got to a dangerous position. if there is any team that should be buying players right now. it should be Arsenal. The board should go all out and buy Thomas Partey, Lewis Dunk and Rakitic. Rakitic may be getting old, but he is what we need in midfield right now. we need men who have won things. guys who take shots from the midfield. we need a central defender who is tall and has EPL experience. forget upamenco and Koulibaly. Go all out and get Lewis Dunk. Get in Thomas Partey. we are so vulnerable on the counter. when we are pushing for a goal, we need our DM or CM to stay and not join the rest of the attackers in pushing for a goal. what matters right now is getting 3 points. not playing good. The board should sign these 3 players these january. no need of prospects. forget the Joe willocks, Guendouzi for now. get in the men.
didn’t watch the game but if le Grove was optimistic i have every reason to be
We sure have to make signings and important ones at that. We desperately need a good CB and a good midfielder. Also what is surprising is that MA did not bring on Pepe when Laca was clearly tiring.
I agree with above
We need at least one solid CB and creative midfielder
And should have brought on Pepe
Arteta showed that he learnt from the best in the way we press yesterday. All we need is a ball playing central midfielder (rabiot or Douglas Costa or rakitic) and a proper winger(adama traore will suffice). Who saw wolves ferociously attack Liverpool yesterday? That wolves team is no more a midtable team but a top 4 team. Chelsea, Tottenham, manutd , leistercity will have to fight for1 champion league spot. Wolves will get one without a doubt
It’s not a lack of experience which is costing us dear, it is a lack of quality.Three experienced players made costly mistakes which cost us the match, namely, Leno, Mustafi and Lacazette.Experience is an overrated attribute which is constantly used by ex players and pundits when it’s all about quality.As an example the only player who has truly impressed me this season in Arsenal colours is “young” Martinelli.
There was clear positives, we played so much better, really feel robbed today. That equaliser from Jorginho turned the tied, he shouldn’t have been on the pitch.
As we have seen the defence switches off for a second and we let in a goal, They should have fought till the end, I stated during the match we couldn’t keep the intensity up and as we saw they started dropping deeper later in the game.
Such a shame.
Laca is still not firing on all cylinders, we need a bigger squad we can’t as much as I would want to rely on the youngsters.
With that said and the performance yesterday I have some hope (maybe not for the next game) but for the rest of the games this season.
I doubt Arteta wanted to use all of his subs whilst we were winning. Any Injuries after the final sub and we are down to 10 men. A far from intelligent thing to do when we’re winning. Imagine the criticism he would’ve got if that happened.