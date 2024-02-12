“Frustrating for the calibre of players we’ve got.” Beth Mead gutted after Women’s FA Cup defeat

Arsenal Women fans really were expecting our Gunners to put on a dominant show, against Manchester City, in the Women’s FA Cup fifth round yesterday, after an excellent start to the new year, where Arsenal Women won 4 in 4 games played in January 2024. However, fans were shocked and stunned when Arsenal fell to their first ever defeat by mid-table West Ham in early February. It was a terrible defeat for the Gooner Women.

So, going into the Women’s FA Cup match, against Manchester City, us Gooners were understandably nervous but, of course, ever hopeful.. After all, Jonas Eidevall and the Arsenal Women squad have made it clear that they were gunning for all domestic trophies..

Unfortunately, hope alone was not enough. It was a difficult game to watch yesterday, as a fan. It just felt like if wasn’t meant to be for our Gunners. Our girls seemed to be lacking a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’. Arsenal’s England international Beth Mead summed it up perfectly for me, speaking after the match:

“I think we were just a little bit hesitant, myself included,” said Beth. “We tried to play balls when it maybe wasn’t on and when I should have, so that was a little bit frustrating for the calibre of players we’ve got. I would expect myself to make better decisions. We didn’t make the correct decision in the right moments today and we didn’t score the goals that we probably should have.”

I definitely agree with the fact that it “was a little bit frustrating for the calibre of players we’ve got”! Don’t you? How long must we wait for our Gunners (existing, new and returning players) to gel and find their magic sparkle?

We don’t have long to wait. Arsenal Women are back in action on Wednesday night, when they face the London City Lionesses in the Women’s Conti Cup quarter-finals – a game that was postponed last week, due to a water-logged pitch. The game kicks off at 7PM UK, at Princes Park. The match will be shown live on the FA Player.

Arsenal Women really need to win this game, if they hope to remain in the running for at least one piece of silverware this season.

What’re your thoughts? Hopeful?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….