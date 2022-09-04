Manchester United have claimed all three points at Old Trafford today with a 3-1 win over Arsenal.
The home team started the brighter but were struggling to break our backline down, and we looked to have found ourselves the opening goal through a fine counter-attack, with Gabriel Martinelli finding the back of the net, only for VAR to deny us thanks to a soft foul in the build-up.
We used that denial to focus however and began to get on top ourselves, and just as things were looking brighter on our end, we were then hit on the counter. Two intricate passes up front left Antony in behind our defence to place his one-touch effort around Aaron Ramsdale to leave us trailing.
We came out after the break on a mission, and quickly began to show our dominance, and that finally paid off when the ball fell to Bukayo Saka to send it home with the goalkeeper out of position. Unfortunately our dominant spell was once again our undoing as we were hit by yet another counter attack, this time with Bruno Fernandes splitting our defence completely open with a painfully good ball into the path of Marcus Rashford to run up to our box and score.
Some claim Arteta opted to go too attacking after falling behind again, and we were duly punished once more. This time it was Christian Eriksen who met the ball in behind the Arsenal back-line, before laying in his team-mate Rashford to tap it in to make it 3-1, and the writing was on the wall at that point.
You can take this result a number of ways. We can feel dismayed by the early disallowed goal which would no doubt have changed the way the game played out. We can blame Arteta’s decision to throw the kitchen sink in search of a result too early, but overall we should be happy with the performance put in.
Patrick
90 CommentsAdd a Comment
Beaten by counter-attacks. I guess Old Trafford’s atmosphere is still too suffocating for Arsenal
Yes the counter killed us. Although Saka score he is also becoming a frustrating player. Holding unto the ball far too long. But I see vast improvement from how we played last year.
Saka played well, but Arsenal are still overwhelmed by Man United supporters
The game reminds me of Wenger’s team in the past. Dominant but Man United’s pacey attackers always punished them
One straight ball through the midfield twice for two goals shows Lokonga isn’t ready for this level yet. Sorry but Partey’s boot are too huge to be filled by him.
We’ll be needing a proper midfielder. Yes it’s harsh on Sambi, he’ll bounce back but this is the wake up call he needs to work on his game better.
We looked threatening and very good, but that midfield without Partey like we all knew is too bleak. Hopefully he comes back soon, he’s needed and his fitness is always letting the club down.
First loss, gotta pick up immediately in the next game.
The wolves will be out to jump on the boys, keep your head up and back them up.
Controlling the game and being the better team without getting the result is a huge let down. So we really need to do better.
Vieira looked positive when he came on, nothing he could’ve done.
#COYG
Lokonga was not great but the same with Xhaka. I can’t believe he’s our box to box midfielder and we ignored the signing of a DM because we use Partey there and trust Xhaka as box to box. That is laughable. Lokonga is no DM and even AMN as a DM is better.
Mate leave Xhaka out of this, he played solidly. You don’t expect him to cover all of the midfield against Erikson, Bruno and Mctominay.
Lokonga wasn’t up to it at all and he was extremely poor. He’ll bounce back.
Don’t get on Xhaka’s back now, he wasn’t at fault for anything today
Lokonga was above average but Xhaka was nothing special too. Only difference is Lokonga was the DM and Xhaka box to box. I’m not getting on Xhaka’s back, I don’t expect much from him every game but its annoying that he’s always going to be starting as the box to box. Once he doesn’t make he mistake he passes I guess.
Kev, Lakonga nor xhaka were the reason we lost today. We were controlling the game, it was decisions that were made on and off the pitch that lost us it. Fools scapegoating Lakonga, he did nothing wrong today.
Spot on Reggie. Lokonga neither Xhaka did no fault today, I really don’t know how people saw fault in these players!.
You are right Reggie, we all knew the Man utd would play counter attack football, but our coach decided to play his normal game without considering or plan how to stop manutd counter .
Well its all gone and we move forward, let’s encourage the possible so that they will not lose focus against Everton…. COYG….
He was a pointless player .. your endless defence of this guy says everything … he adds nothing to a team seeking to get back in to rio 4 .. nothing .. I have watched alit of midfielders in my time but not one in the epl that lacks the basic touch and control as much as this guy .. panic passing that puts team mates in to trouble .. if we want to progress with this squad which is short in midfield we shoukd drop him and white play Tomi in his natural position push zinchenko to middle play tiernay who again is the natural defender just drop the Swiss clown and the overrated brit .. otherwise we will be back hoping that competitors falter which is possible but has to far been a decades long failed strategy
You’re absolutely right. Hala is still the go to scapegoat for some.
Replacing Partey should be on the to do list come January. He is a financial drain given how injury prone he is.
I said that would cost us big time not signing a proper DM and it certainly did even got the score correct shame I don’t bet!!
“even AMN as a DM is better”….God bless you
I expected much more from him today. It was a letdown. This level might just be too high for him. He needs to step it up. Will turn 23 soon. An age you should be showing signs of progress. Espescially if he wants to be in a competitive side that has Top4 aspirations. White for CDM perhaps, or Xhaka gonna have to drop back.
He’ll bounce back I’m sure.
That’s my hope Eddie. I’m waiting for him to kick on and have that one amazing game for us. I know he’s young but so Is the rest of the team. He needs to demand the ball, be more aggressive and not be afraid to make a stamp on the game. You need to have some arrogance to your game at this level. I don’t see anything from him yet that makes him better than a random youth league player.
He isn’t at the level. I feel sorry for him being thrown in at the deep end
Lokonga’s pass to Jesus was intercepted but he is the only midfielder who was using the ball effectively today. The second goal goes to Saliba. Why did Saliba turn to chase Rashford instead of intercepting the ball. The ball was lost too far for our defense to be caught out. Xhaka and Odegaard didn’t make mistakes but they didn’t do anything special the whole game. Still wonder how Odegaard is our number 10. He has never dominated a big game. He plays near Saka’s area the whole game instead of occupying the area behind Jesus. We are too reliant on the young players. We need big game players. We have faced the first big test of the season and we have failed the test.
It’s Sambi Lokonga again 😭😭
He was and still is total liability for the club… Does not the trait to be in the first 11😭😭
If you ask me the best team for that day didn’t start the match. Zinchenko and Odegaard didn’t have to be rushed and we should have played with two up top along with Nelli and Saka on the wings. Also Tomiyasu should’ve been starting long ago. This meant that all our best attackers would be playing and we had better defenders in Tierney and Tomiyasu covering them. Then if we had employed a high press I don’t think United survive it. We could’ve outscored before they even adapted to us. It was key for us to score first so this was what we should’ve done. Its a poor loss because all United did was counter and Ten Haag was just exploiting the space Zinchenko was vacating and using Rashford. They won but the scoreline flatters them. On another day with a better selection we outscore them and I feel like we let them have this win.
I expected him t have started with Tomiyasu and White alongside Xhaka.
White’s lack of Pace against Sancho and Rashford was suicide. Also the triple changes he made killed the game.
This was a good game though, like you said, with our best team, that would’ve been a win.
For me its a very annoying loss because with better selection we outscore them. Tomiyasu was supposed to be starting a long time ago and Tierney was supposed to start. These were basic calls because United had two dangerous wingers and we were away. Then Odegaard should’ve been benched and we should’ve brought in Nketiah who has a higher goal threat and can press well too. Gabriel J. had a good game but needed a partner he could tango with. We’ve let off that United defense big time.
More decisiveness in the final third needed, less hesitancy to shoot, and more of those shots on target needed. Midfield, I know this will piss ppl off but I don’t think lokonga is on the level required still. Didn’t see much from him today and cheap giveaway for the 2nd goal. Defense, Gabriel too rash today and needs to be more composed. Take some tips from Saliba. I thought Xhaka was great today and carried too much of the midfield burden. Positives, best game for Saka this season and he’s slowly getting back into form, Jesus as usual fought hard and made a goal happen, Xhaka good game. All about the comeback now. Everton have a lot of desire and we need to get right back to it. Shake it off boys.
Arsenal had possession but by no means they played good game. Not enough clear cut chances, overthrown all players, overconfidence that Manu not going to score. Manu read Arsenal game and won tactical battle. Arsenal so easily exposed as of Wenger days. Things need to change otherwise hope will change quickly into despair.
They had the whole summer to sign a mieldfielder, they failed, partey absence cost us alot last season, already soing same already this season. Absolutely gutted
Zinchenko was really off today, though it’s understandable. You don’t lose possession like that when you just equalized. Anyways, it’s not the end of the world. One positive from this match is Fabio Viera is promising.
Keep your heads up guys. COYG.
Zinny didn’t give that ball away
He did on few occasions but no blames, we lost that’s it
Can’t fault Sambi, it wasn’t his choice to be the only midfielder fit after the end of transfer window. Seems like MA/Edu took another huge gamble, as they did last January, which then backfired spectacularly.
We mightve had possession but that means absolutely nothing. United crushed us on their chances.
This was our first proper test against a top 10 opponent and we failed. Looking at the table, all our wins, came against bottom half teams. Fixture list has been extremely kind to us so today I think we saw our true level.
My thoughts exactly. 1st major test against a strong opposition and we failed. Not woefully though, but Ten Hag outsmarted Arteta.
We can make amends by smashing Everton next week, cos the game after that, which is against Brentford away from home, won’t be an easy game.
Who else thinks our squad is too light at the moment? Or am I the only one?
With so many games coming thick and fast, I just hope no one else gets injured.
Arteta and Edu obviously didnt learn from the mistake of January…..
It’s at least 2 players too light. We play in Zurich on Thursday. I wonder what kind of midfield were going to field as we have only 2 available, and we play Everton on Sunday.
Bottom half teams aren’t easy to beat, just look at Man City the best team in EPL yesterday failing to beat Gerald’s team!
And how is loosing is Sambis fault I don’t get it. Our center backs were awful today both of them for all three goals but no one is talking about that.
We were the better side through out the game, and the score line doesn’t reflect the game. Our center backs need to learn from this loss.
COYGs
Scum manc ref soft foul ..
Var is a complete load of bollox
Killing the game and fans enjoyment !
I miss how it used to be , man u overated we will smash them at home and revenge this !
Let’s not be too hard on our young team ..
It was really close game even scoreline suggest something else..
We played really well…
But always loose at Old Trafford…
It’s time to move on and start winning again from Europa League…
VAR decision changed the game completely…
Let’s remain on top of the table next week also..
We were still in the game until the STUPID substitutions. And the fools blaming Lakonga and not mentioning the managers interference is just ludicrous. Lakonga did Nothing wrong. Odergard was invisible and White is not a RB. Very mature performance blighted by immaturity but not all from the players. We did look wide open in defence though.
Please dont scapegoat Lakonga to deflect the real reason we lost today.
Seriously.
Odegaard was immense what did you watch
He hid!!!!
Sorry Reggie but I totally disagree that he hid. It wasn’t his most amazing game but everything we did in final third was based off his positioning and he was part of lots of our plays and did some tracking back( but lost lots of those duels). Okay ish game from him but cannot say he hid.
RSH, defend him all you like but the play up front was all from Jesus, Martinelli and Sakas ability. We didn’t lose this game because of Odergaard at all, it was ultimately down to stupid substitutions and naivety.
People will say if its not broken don’t fix it but in football that logic has proven to be flawed time and time again. Why would you keep benching a better player just because the team is winning?? Tomiyasu was supposed to be starting a long time ago but if anyone says it you’d be called a hater of White. Tomiyasu in his short stint even looked better to me. We should’ve gone 4-4-2 and played our best attackers.
White was by far Arsenal’s best defender. Agree with Arteta’s interference as an hindrance though. He should have brought on only Nketiah for Ødegard. And Ødegard wasn’t invisible. He was linking attack and defence together smoothly, in the way that I should be done.
Wellz seems like there’s a bigger fool on here when he’s unable to spell his players name properly, not once but twice. I’m just saying though
Feels like when arsenal use to play well and loss under wenger. Frustrating
Gotta learn from this. Games like these occur in football…
Play like this and 9 times out of 10 you get something out of the game.
We keep going
The game was lost in the middle of The park ,Eriksen had so much time all through the match something you cannot give him .
Not impressed with white ,not sure why tomi hasn’t been bought back in especially today with Man Utd’s pace on the wings , Odegaard Who takes too much time to try to get a shot off or just completely fluffs it should have been replaced before he was .
Also the same for zinchenko who could have been moved into the middle because after todays game lokonga is nowhere near ready to anchor that middle against the better teams .
Saka and Martinelli best of the bunch for me today .
One thing that did stick out for me was the way Man Utd seemed to bully us with ease .
Still top of the league onto the next one .
What a signing Ericson was, we mis a pass master like him.
We never sign the right old players though. As an example I wanted Thiago Silva when he was leaving PSG but we let Lamps get him.
Nah Ericson is spent force, thank Gid we did not buy him. Just because a player got lucky with how open we were does not make him a amazing player. He has been Mr nobody in last 5 games for united. Its just we adopted tge wrong strategy even after seeing Liverpool play at Old Trafford. They played similar to us and lost on break. We should have kept compact but we went for the win. Well onwards and upwards.
Very true. I felt like we were playing with ten men. Its not Lokonga’s fault but i don’t think he is ready /not good enough. He seems scared. I really miss Guendouzi. People didn’t like him but boy he was a fighter. I think we need to play a three at the back when we’re away to the big boys till Partey is back
Let us be honest with ourselves Arsenal has been poor in converting chances.
Playing good football is great but, if there’s no killer instinct, the opponent will always get the better of us.
No need to blame it on the Midfield, the better team at converting chances won.
Pretty good game for the neutrals. I thought we played better football but ManU’s counter-attacking and poor officiating (no conspiracy, they are just poor) killed us.
Since loads of folks are dissing Lokonga, I thought he came into the game in the second half. Defensively he’s a work in progress but games like this will help and I’m looking forward to watching him develop. Hopefully he stays of social media.
Despite Neville bleating on, I liked that Arteta rolled the dice with 20 to go. Nice cameo by Viera.
As always our fans and our attitude was spot on.
Learn from this and move on. Still top of the table.
We played very well today which I will admit but we lost basically because of lack of options in the DM area.Partey should have been involved today but is out injured.If his injuries woes continues, Arsenal should consider selling him.Lokonga is not just good enough.
If Arsenal had no intention of signing a defensive midfielder, why did we have to offload Torreira and AMN?
I’d say because neither are any good . But plainly you don’t see it that way, or you would not ask why.
Good question. We got meassly 5 million for Torreira, so what’s one more season out of him before losing him on free? He couldn’t possibly be worse than no player at all.
We did have an intention of signing one.
COYG!
On to the next one. 🤙🏽
Robbery at one of the usual places again.
We take it in good faith, a little bit disappointing but we’re still top of the league nonetheless.
How we didn’t get at least a penalty for the foul against Nketiah I don’t know.
15 points from 18
Top of the league.
Let’s get some perspective on this.
Zurich then Everton big game next Sunday
Everton need a win. Will we be the old Arsenal and let have it, or is there more to this team now. I’d like to believe it’s the latter.
Taking the longer than merely 90 minute view, which we all know a number of Gooners will, unthinkingly do, I much agree with what Gary Neville said on TV.
He said that after our performance he was now more certain then he was before that we would make top four.
I was actually THRILLED BY MUCH OF THE ALL ROUND FOOTBALL WE PLAYED AND THOUGHT IN MANY RESPECTS WE PLAYED LIKE MAN CITY, so fluid and pacy was our general play. Of couse we foolishly chased the game and found ourselves open at the back, later on.
But that is ONE game and what I SAW WILL STAND US IN GREAT STEAD FOR MANY YEARS TO COME, WHICH IS WHY I AM THRILLED!
I dont think too many of us are negative after that game either. We didn’t do too badly. Things to work on and scoreline a bit harsh on us. I still don’t think everything has entirely clicked in the final third yet either. We get stuck sometimes but you can see what we are trying to do. Can’t let this game get to us and need to rebound quickly for Everton who have been getting some decent draws lately
Why the caps?
U are the big fool
Sorry but William Saliba had a poor game today. His defensive awareness was non existent. Way to slow.
We were simply caught on counter, not specifically Saliba’s fault sir
Poor defending, specifically our starting positions, we were wide open.
White was by far Arsenal’s best defender. Agree with Arteta’s interference as an hindrance though. He should have brought on only Nketiah for Ødegard. And Ødegard wasn’t invisible. He was linking attack and defence together smoothly, in the way that I should be done.
Very correct ffo, bringing only nketiah on , then replacing zinchenko with Tierney would have balanced the game….but we will win alot of games this season, the lads are dominating opposition with ease and creating chances against deep lying defenses
As for man United, the resurgence won’t last long cuz the spaces are so glaring in their defense, just that arsenal were a bit slow with decisions in the final third
Zinchenko needs to play midfield for now, Tierney back to his position ..then nketiah Jesus combo will produce more goals than Jesus up top alone, cuz he battles for every ball , wins it and his only outlet is odegaard who strangely would not shoot …or he passes to martinelli who moves wide or has a tight angle for shots…
We need to re adjust this soon till partey comes back cuz eriksen and Fernandes won d game for them
Naivty!!This team is a bit young to play against experienced oppenents….you cannot be caught like this in counter attacks when You’r drawing away from home!!! The first and the second goal are unforgivabal at this level….But we’r still top of the League….
Nobody’s dissing any of our players here. It was a great game, and I can’t say when last we lost a game and I could still raise my head high.
We’ll pick-up in the next game.
The scoreline, if anything would only deceive United of progress.
We are looking by far the only team playing the best football in the league.
Starting of tra sfer window, we were singing a Backup for Partey and Saka is needed. Not getting one for Saka could be managed, but not getting one for Partey is criminal.
All in all, excited about this season and excited about this team of ours.
We can’t win every match and definitely not the one at the rival home will be expected to be won easily no matter the form we are in.
Let not overreact while we criticize.
And playing better doesn’t win you games. we all should know better by now.
Wenger team played better than anyone else for years and still ended up losing countless of time.
Let back the guys and hope they bounce back as soon as possible.
Definitely and we are still top of the league. We HAVE TO learn from today or die.
Our midfield is the problem. We should have played three at the back and packed the midfield. Lokonga is not ready and he seems to not have the confidence to ask for the ball,and always seemed to lose the ball when we he had it. Not signing a CM will seriously hurt us going foward
We must read the game better, United has made the same kind of goals against us many times. When we have 1-1 we should be more cynical. We played another good game no reason to be too negative, but we must improve and do better next time 🔴⚪️
How many of you remember that those games we lost towards the end of last season were caused by the absence of Thomas Partey!!!
He absence is the common link between those games and today’s game.
Whatever you lot may believe, Thomas Parrtey is currently our ONLY DM.
I hold to my belief that we lost today because we did not have a top class DM in our team.
(and because of VAR, but that is another story)
So, I fear, for much of this season we will all have to “Get used to disappointment” as Westley said in the Princess. Bride
Why use Anthony’s image on a just arsenal page? You could have simple used one of our players looking frustrated. Better than marketing Anthony for the devils
Why can’t we boss?
When you are controlling a game like we were even at old trafford, you should not lose as easy as we did by 3 goals that were basically on the counter. Our shape was ok and we changed it massively all at once and it did not work. Managers win games and they also lose them. The substitutions did not work at all.
Only Viera from the subs played well the rest were nothing to write home about. Arteta’s subs cost us this game. As for Sambi I’m sorry but two straight balls through the middle that lead to goals tells the whole story. Sambi might have glimpses of greatness but he is not yet ready for this level of football. Maybe cup games but definitely not this level of football.
Why the blame all to Sambi. Where was Xhaka and Odegaard? The balls where lost up the field where was the defense?
I thought we started off sheepishly, not willing to press and allowing United to the majority of the offensive play. We tried to soak up their forward play and sat back too much giving them the momentum and allowing them to gain confidence. I really don’t think we gave them half the battle they deserved and fell for their counter attack routine too often.
I know we can’t take the same approach to United as we did with Fulham, Villa and Bournemouth but we seemed to go into our shells today and were a bit timid. I hope a pattern doesn’t occur when we play other premiership big boys like City, Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool. Which might cause us to lack the belief we had to then even beat some of the lesser premiership teams.
It’s only one loss. We didn’t get embarrassed or severely spanked and, were still top of the heap. Rather than me making predictions and casting aspersions after one upset…. I’ll let Arsenal show me what they’re about in the many games to come!
This United team is rubbish, and we still lost. That shows how bad we are. It was either going to be counter attack or mistake that cost us the match. Making Rashford look like a top player.
*Not enough shots in target.
*Over passing when we they should be shooting.
*Playing highline even after equalising and going 2-1 behind with lots of time still left.
*Tripple change at 73, concede straightaway at 75.
* wrong changes.
Viera doesn’t play a single minute in league before this game, suddenly he is the player to get us back in a game of this stature.
Sambi was OK we just got beat sometimes it happens
what a great game to watch,i know we were beaten, butits not always about the 3 points. i have not seen a performance like thhis from our team at old traffic in many a year, well done to the team, keep the spirits up.on the one hhand ,i am happy that we were beaten because some folk on here were already crowing about how we were title contenders !!!.and thAt was onlyy after five games , come on guys, cop on ,eh.we are champions league material,at the moment,but things change, a dose of bad injuries to our squad and we are f@@ked.
I am confident team will bounce back from this and this will only make them more stronger. Some times things just don’t go in your favour, first our main DM got injured then a perfectly valid goal was disallowed as referee came under crowd pressure. If it was Emirates he would not changed his original decision.
Zenni was good overall, but he made a schoolboy mistake by unnecessarily leaving his position to try to gang up on a MU player who was already covered by Gabi, I think, exposing a wide open space and all the time in ţhe world for Anthony to score.
We climbed out of this hole but had forgotten that we were at Old Trafford, that it was a 6 point game, we continued to attack, leaving our defence at the mercy of counter attacks.
Played well, given the situation.
vaR is $h*te.
Highline with no pressure will most likely lead to scores like this.
Say it again with me, will you?
Until we win at ole toilet, we ain’t winning league, EVER!
Oh, and of course ESR got hurt in the warm down:-(