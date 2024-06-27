Fulham are the First Club to Approach Arsenal about Smith-Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe, once a standout performer for Arsenal, has struggled to make an impact over the last two seasons. His progress has been hampered by injuries and the influx of new talent as part of Mikel Arteta’s project.

Despite being a fan favourite and a crucial part of Arsenal’s rebuild alongside Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe found himself benched for much of last season. As the summer transfer window opens, the Arsenal number 10 faces a pivotal decision about his future.

It has been reported that Arteta still remains undecided about Smith Rowe, though he believes a departure is likely in this transfer window. Edu Gaspar could generate significant funds from his sale, aiding Arsenal’s pursuit of their own transfer targets. Arsenal reportedly demands £40 million for Smith Rowe, who will enter the final two years of his contract in July. However, Fulham values him at only £25 million, creating a significant gap in their valuations.

Recent reports indicate that talks have begun between Arsenal and Fulham regarding Smith Rowe’s potential transfer. Fulham is the first club to approach Arsenal, seeking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. Despite the gap in valuations, Fulham is keen on acquiring the player, who scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 115 appearances for Arsenal.

Smith Rowe’s reduced playing time and injury struggles have made his future at Arsenal uncertain. He made just three Premier League starts last season, leading to speculation about a move. While Arteta has nurtured Smith Rowe since his breakthrough in the 2021/22 season, Arsenal’s progress toward becoming title contenders has seen Smith Rowe’s role diminish.

GIVEMESPORT sources today confirm that Fulham has initiated contact with Arsenal over a potential deal. Smith Rowe, available due to his lack of game time, is valued by Arsenal at £40 million, though Fulham’s offer stands at £25 million. The disparity in valuations suggests negotiations may be prolonged, but Fulham is in a position to negotiate, given Smith Rowe’s unclear role in Arsenal’s squad.

As negotiations continue, the future of Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal hangs in the balance, with Fulham leading the chase to secure his signature, although Charles Watts reported yesterday that there may be other clubs involved in the bidding which may push up the transfer fee closer to Arsenal’s valuation.

Watts said on his Youtube Channel: “My understanding of the situation is still the most likely scenario is that he will be going this summer; I wouldn’t be surprised if we start hearing more in the next week of so regarding clubs in for Smith Rowe. There’s interest from the Premier League; Fulham is understood to be one of the clubs very much in for Smith Rowe.

“Again, I wouldn’t be surprised if things develop there at some point in the near future. But there’s also lots of interest in Italy and Germany, as far as I am aware. His preference, though, is to stay in the Premier League; that’s the league that he wants to play in.”

Do you think Smith-Rowe could finally be leaving his boyhood club?

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…