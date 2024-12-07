Fulham boss admits Arsenal will be more prepared to face them this season

Under Silva’s management, Fulham has become known for their resilience and ability to perform at a high level against the league’s top teams. They are disciplined, well-drilled, and fearless, making every match a challenge for their opposition. Arsenal, despite being one of England’s elite clubs, knows all too well the dangers Fulham pose after last season’s encounters.

Fulham’s ability to disrupt Arsenal’s flow was evident in their previous meetings, and Silva is confident his team can deliver another strong performance. Speaking to Arsenal Media ahead of the game, Silva highlighted the challenge his side faces while also expressing belief in Fulham’s capabilities:

“Probably [Arsenal] are going to be even more aware because the reality is we played two great games against them last season. But I really believe that it’s going to be even more difficult. Firstly, because with the game last night, it’s going to be a really short [turnaround], and because they are in a great moment.

“And they are going to be more aware about our strengths, and it’s going to be tougher for us. But we like this type of challenge. We have to embrace it, and to go with full confidence that we can repeat the same [as last season].”

For Arsenal, the key to victory will be maintaining focus and delivering a consistent performance throughout the game. Fulham’s tenacity means the Gunners cannot afford to underestimate their opponents if they aim to secure three points.