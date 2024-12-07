Marco Silva
Arsenal News Latest News

Fulham boss admits Arsenal will be more prepared to face them this season

Fulham will face Arsenal this weekend in a Premier League clash that promises to test Mikel Arteta’s men. Last season, the Gunners struggled against Marco Silva’s well-organised side, with Fulham securing a victory in one of their meetings. Silva has built a team capable of challenging even the strongest clubs, and their ambitions of securing a European spot make them a formidable opponent.

Under Silva’s management, Fulham has become known for their resilience and ability to perform at a high level against the league’s top teams. They are disciplined, well-drilled, and fearless, making every match a challenge for their opposition. Arsenal, despite being one of England’s elite clubs, knows all too well the dangers Fulham pose after last season’s encounters.

Fulham’s ability to disrupt Arsenal’s flow was evident in their previous meetings, and Silva is confident his team can deliver another strong performance. Speaking to Arsenal Media ahead of the game, Silva highlighted the challenge his side faces while also expressing belief in Fulham’s capabilities:

Fulham v Arsenal
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“Probably [Arsenal] are going to be even more aware because the reality is we played two great games against them last season. But I really believe that it’s going to be even more difficult. Firstly, because with the game last night, it’s going to be a really short [turnaround], and because they are in a great moment.

“And they are going to be more aware about our strengths, and it’s going to be tougher for us. But we like this type of challenge. We have to embrace it, and to go with full confidence that we can repeat the same [as last season].”

For Arsenal, the key to victory will be maintaining focus and delivering a consistent performance throughout the game. Fulham’s tenacity means the Gunners cannot afford to underestimate their opponents if they aim to secure three points.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Lia Walti unavailable for Arsenal WSL clash v Aston Villa Women at Emirates Stadium
Rice v Sporting
Declan Rice desperately wants Bukayo Saka to break PL record “that’d be massive for him”
Paul Merson
Merson predicts Arsenal will be “very careful” at Fulham but expects a narrow win
Posted by

Tags Marco Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors