Arsenal are set to take on Fulham tomorrow, and their manager Marco Silva has praised our new signings wear of the fixture.

The Gunners have opened the campaign with three straight wins this term, and will be looking to keep that going when they face their London rivals on Saturday evening.

The Whites are weary of the threat posed however, despite a strong start for themselves, and their boss has admitted that we have improved our squad well this summer.

Speaking ahead of Fulham’s trip to Arsenal, Silva said (via the Metro): ‘Some players have come in and they’ve added something different for them.

‘Gabriel Jesus is a good example, the central defender [William Saliba] is a good example as well, and they’ve added something important for them.

‘They have a lot of individual quality, they are in a good moment, it will be tough for us, but we are in a good moment as well.

‘Of course you want to go there to match them, to challenge them, to embrace the challenge that will definitely be a tough challenge for us, but we want to play the game and to match them.’

It is definitely hard to ignore us at present with our impressive form at present, while Saliba and Jesus have also reaped plenty of plaudits and for good reason.

We need to be weary of Fulham also, who have already stopped Liverpool from claiming maximum points this term, but I feel like we should be able to make our dominance show regardless.

