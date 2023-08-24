Fulham coach admits they need a striker amidst link to Balogun

There have been numerous reports connecting Fulham with a potential transfer move for Folarin Balogun, as they aim to find a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Balogun is anticipated to depart from Arsenal in the upcoming days, following a successful loan spell at Reims during the previous season.

Fulham is actively considering a number of strikers, and Balogun is emerging as a frontrunner in this pursuit.

The striker has expressed his desire to permanently leave Arsenal instead of going out on loan again, and the club is open to allowing his departure for a transfer fee.

This scenario is likely to facilitate the process for any interested party seeking to secure his signature. However, Fulham appears to be exploring various options simultaneously.

Their manager, Marco Silva, discussed their interest in different strikers recently and said, as quoted by Football London.

“If we are going to sign a striker, it has to be someone who can have an impact in our squad.

“Of course we need to sign players, but we need to sign the right ones.”

Balogun may want to remain in London and Fulham is one of the clubs he can join in the city.

However, they seem to have many options to consider before making their decision on a target.

