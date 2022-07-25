Fulham considering move for alternative to Arsenal star

Fulham are claimed to be in a confident mood as they look to add a new goalkeeper this summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming they are alone in trying to negptiate a deal for one of Arsenal’s Bernd Leno or Barcelona’s Neto.
The Gunners have been linked with the Brazilian shot-stopper previously, but after deals to sign Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner inside the last 1 months, we are unlikely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper any time soon.
Bernd Leno looks likely to be on the move this summer, having fallen down the pecking order last term, and Fulham have been strongly linked with his signature, but with no fee having been agreed at present, it remains to be seen whether we will be able to offload the German.
The Cottagers are claimed to be in a confident mood as they eye both Neto and Leno, with Romano claiming that they are the only ones currently pursuing either option.
Fulham are working on new goalkeeper. Talks ongoing with Arsenal for Leno but still no full agreement on the fee – that's why there are also discussions with Barcelona for Neto ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC
Fulham, in strong position as they feel they're alone in the race for both goalkeepers.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022
It sounds as though Fulham could be trying to carve out the best deal, with both Barca and Arsenal likely to be keen to sell this summer, but at present, we seem willing to play hardball.
It will be interesting to see if we can build further interest in Leno, knowing that we are likely to lose him for free in 12 months time if we cannot find a potential suitor this summer, and with Turner and Ramsdale in the squad, he is unlikely to play much a role in our campaign if he was to stay on.
Will Arsenal have to lower their asking price before the window is out?
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Another player down to only 1 year on his contract and now we want to play hardball with the price? Bit of a joke!
If he’s not in the plans and Fulham are the only ones tabling an offer then accept and move on.
The alternative is keeping him, him likely not playing 1 game even, getting nothing for him and paying his wages for another 12 months. Essentially losing over 10mil for a player likely not to play 1 minute.
My initial impression of Turner is not favourable, and personally I do not feel it makes sense to sell a guy who is our best keeper imo.Ramsdale seems to have developed a “cult following” with certain Arsenal fans who seem to ignore the fact that he was culpable for numerous goals in the latter part of last season.Against Chelsea he flapped about on two simple crosses and was fortunate the Blues were not sharp enough to cash in on his errors.Every keeper makes mistakes , and I don’t want to be too harsh on Ramsdale, but I honestly feel he has been overhyped in certain quarters and needs to improve significantly before he matches the greats of the past.