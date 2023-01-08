Fulham could back out of a move for Arsenal man

Cedric Soares has fallen out of favour at Arsenal as Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are now ahead of him on the pecking order at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in terrific form as they top the Premier League standings and it does not seem they need to alter their first team.

This means individuals who are not regular now are struggling to break into it and probably should leave.

Fulham manager Marco Silva wants to work with Soares, having had a previous working relationship with the Portuguese right-back.

However, the move is being held back by Soares’ salary, which the Cottagers cannot pay and it could eventually scupper it.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals they are now interested in signing Norwich’s Max Aarons and he might be an easier target to add to their group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares has hardly played this season and he doesn’t seem good enough to be trusted with minutes on our first team.

He should be eager to leave and that involves agreeing to take a pay cut just to make the transfer happen.

However, we cannot force him to make that decision and he might want to finish the campaign with us, hoping we win the title, which would earn him a medal.

