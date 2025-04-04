Fulham could beat Arsenal to bring Spanish winger to the Premier League

Arsenal have been closely monitoring the progress of Yeremay Hernandez for several months as the young winger continues to impress for Deportivo La Coruna. The Spanish U21 international has been one of the standout performers for the Spanish club, regularly catching the eye with his skill and consistency on the pitch. His dynamic performances have made him a key figure for Deportivo, and it’s clear why he has become a topic of conversation among fans and pundits alike.

The Gunners view Hernandez as a player with significant potential, one who could develop further under the right guidance and in a more competitive environment. At just 22 years old, the winger is still in the early stages of his career, and Arsenal believe that he could make great strides in the future, which is why he has been added to their shopping list of potential targets.

Arsenal’s scouting team has been following several attacking players in recent months, but Hernandez is one player who has particularly caught their attention. His pace, vision, and ability to deliver decisive performances have impressed those at the club, and they see him as a player who could offer valuable depth to their squad moving forward.

However, the Gunners’ pursuit of Hernandez may not be as straightforward as they had hoped. Fulham appears to be making a strong push to secure his signature. According to a report by Team Talk, the Cottagers have already taken their interest to the next level by initiating contact with Deportivo over a potential transfer. They are well aware that top clubs are keeping an eye on Hernandez, and they are determined to beat Arsenal and other suitors to his signature by acting quickly.

Despite Fulham’s efforts, Hernandez would likely prefer to join Arsenal, given the club’s stature and the opportunity to compete at the highest level. However, if the Gunners are serious about landing the talented winger, they must act with urgency and demonstrate their commitment to securing his services.

