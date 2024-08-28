Fulham could make a late move for another Arsenal star

Fulham is considering a late swoop for Reiss Nelson as the transfer window draws to a close.

The winger has been widely expected to leave the Emirates as Arsenal continues to strengthen their squad with higher-calibre players.

Although Nelson is seen as an alternative to Bukayo Saka, he hasn’t consistently impressed when given the opportunity.

Arsenal is open to his departure, and there have been some inquiries since the transfer window opened. However, no concrete interest has materialised, and it seemed he might spend another season at the Emirates.

According to a report from Team Talk, Fulham is now contemplating a late move for the winger.

The Cottagers have long been interested in Nelson, and they may step up their efforts in the final days of the transfer window.

Arsenal would likely be willing to facilitate the transfer, and Nelson might also find the move appealing.

Joining Fulham would allow him to reunite with Emile Smith Rowe and remain in London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is not good enough for our team and has not improved much over the last few seasons, so we probably should offload him before this transfer window closes.