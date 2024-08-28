Fulham could make a late move for another Arsenal star

Fulham is considering a late swoop for Reiss Nelson as the transfer window draws to a close.
The winger has been widely expected to leave the Emirates as Arsenal continues to strengthen their squad with higher-calibre players.
Although Nelson is seen as an alternative to Bukayo Saka, he hasn’t consistently impressed when given the opportunity.
Arsenal is open to his departure, and there have been some inquiries since the transfer window opened. However, no concrete interest has materialised, and it seemed he might spend another season at the Emirates.
According to a report from Team Talk, Fulham is now contemplating a late move for the winger.
The Cottagers have long been interested in Nelson, and they may step up their efforts in the final days of the transfer window.
Arsenal would likely be willing to facilitate the transfer, and Nelson might also find the move appealing.
Joining Fulham would allow him to reunite with Emile Smith Rowe and remain in London.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nelson is not good enough for our team and has not improved much over the last few seasons, so we probably should offload him before this transfer window closes.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Why not loan Nelson, Nketiah and Tierney to Fulham, Palace, Brighton, Southampton etc. We pay 50% of their wages.
Then we could actually sell them for a decent fee once they were playing regularly
We play hardball on fees but won’t let them play.
You don’t trash your house and still expect to sell it for max value do you!!