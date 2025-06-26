Fulham eye permanent move for Arsenal duo

Fulham are reportedly looking to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on a permanent deal this summer. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage and, despite making only 12 appearances, the West London side are said to be keen on keeping him.

According to The Sporting News, Fulham are in talks with Arsenal over a potential transfer, and are also interested in bringing Oleksandr Zinchenko to the club. Nelson is believed to be open to the move and would welcome the chance to remain at Fulham beyond the summer window.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to explore their options for strengthening the left wing, a position where Nelson could have provided depth. However, it now appears his time in North London is coming to an end.

Injury setback disrupted momentum

Nelson’s loan spell at Fulham was cut short by injury. The winger suffered a serious hamstring tear during a match against Brighton on 5 December, which required surgery and ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Before the injury, he had scored twice and registered one assist in his 12 appearances. While those numbers may not stand out, they seem to have left a positive impression on Marco Silva’s coaching staff, who are now pushing to secure a permanent deal.

A potential return to action has been suggested for late July, meaning Nelson could still feature in pre-season preparations if a move is finalised in time.

A Hale End exit on the cards

Even if Fulham are unsuccessful in their bid, Nelson is still expected to leave Arsenal this summer. A product of the Hale End academy, he made his senior debut during the 2017/18 season and was once considered one of the club’s brightest prospects.

Loan spells at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord showed flashes of promise, but the winger has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s plans. Now 25 and entering what many would consider his peak years, a permanent departure seems the logical step for both player and club.

Thoughts regarding his time at the club?

Benjamin Kenneth

