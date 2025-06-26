Fulham eye permanent move for Arsenal duo

Fulham are reportedly looking to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on a permanent deal this summer. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage and, despite making only 12 appearances, the West London side are said to be keen on keeping him.
According to The Sporting News, Fulham are in talks with Arsenal over a potential transfer, and are also interested in bringing Oleksandr Zinchenko to the club. Nelson is believed to be open to the move and would welcome the chance to remain at Fulham beyond the summer window.
Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to explore their options for strengthening the left wing, a position where Nelson could have provided depth. However, it now appears his time in North London is coming to an end.
Injury setback disrupted momentum
Nelson’s loan spell at Fulham was cut short by injury. The winger suffered a serious hamstring tear during a match against Brighton on 5 December, which required surgery and ruled him out for the remainder of the season.
Before the injury, he had scored twice and registered one assist in his 12 appearances. While those numbers may not stand out, they seem to have left a positive impression on Marco Silva’s coaching staff, who are now pushing to secure a permanent deal.
A potential return to action has been suggested for late July, meaning Nelson could still feature in pre-season preparations if a move is finalised in time.
A Hale End exit on the cards
Even if Fulham are unsuccessful in their bid, Nelson is still expected to leave Arsenal this summer. A product of the Hale End academy, he made his senior debut during the 2017/18 season and was once considered one of the club’s brightest prospects.
Loan spells at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord showed flashes of promise, but the winger has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s plans. Now 25 and entering what many would consider his peak years, a permanent departure seems the logical step for both player and club.
Thoughts regarding his time at the club?
No to Fulham
They got a steal for Leno.
There are no additional classes in the smith Rowe deal.
Zinchenko should go to the highest bidder
Nelson – he needs to leave but I would rather him go somewhere where we can get more than Fulham will offer
Irony is Nelson will flourish at Fulham and be sold on and Arsenal will still be looking at getting a winger for double what we get for Reiss and twice as bad as Reiss.
Zinchenko is going to Milan.
No he won’
He’s not good enough
Won’t
Frankly, I’m not overly fussed where any of them go, providing that they go.
In this window Arsenal is likely to spend at least £150m with the players coming in and likely to come in and, of course, their wages as well. If so, that means several need to leave so the likes of Zinchenko, Nelson, Partey and perhaps one or two others must be in the frame.
If either of these players wished to help arsenal id suggest they went to a team like everton where the support would keep them on their toes and where they’d be expected to ‘try’ taking points from their rivals Liverpool – such is the rivalry between the Merseysiders.
Directly heading for Fulham is too easy of late for ex-arsenal players. Seems to be more like the easy option – whereas going to everton with Moyes and playing at their new stadium would likely be a move that would keep both players careers in the spotlight and show ambition. At least when they played local derby we’d be sure they’d be trying to salvage something from the game which L’pool dropping points could help arsenal.