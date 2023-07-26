Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Fulham is competing with Arsenal for Croatian talent

According to Firenze Viola, Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo is currently at the centre of a transfer battle between two Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Fulham.

Sutalo, who has been impressive with his performances in his home country, is particularly alluring due to his young age. At 23 years old, he already possesses remarkable experience and maturity that goes beyond his years, making him a promising player worth investing in.

While Arsenal has already strengthened their defense with the addition of Jurrien Timber, the transfer window remains open for another month, leaving room for potential further developments. The Gunners have been monitoring Sutalo for a while, but they face competition from Fulham, managed by Marco Silva, who also believes the defender would be a valuable addition to their squad at Craven Cottage.

Both clubs are determined to secure Sutalo’s signature during this transfer window, as they aim to build strong teams for the upcoming season. As the situation unfolds, the race for the talented defender’s services will likely intensify.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sutalo seems to be the real deal, considering the amount of attention he has received recently.

However, it might be difficult for us to convince him to join in this transfer window as he would have too much competition for a playing spot on the team.

