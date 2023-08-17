Fulham is keen to sign young Arsenal outcast

Fulham has entered the race to secure the services of Folarin Balogun as Arsenal prepares to part ways with the promising American forward.

Balogun’s productive loan spell at Reims during the previous season has drawn the attention of various clubs across Europe. Previously, Inter Milan and AS Monaco were engaged in a tussle for his signature, and now Fulham has joined the list of suitors.

According to The Daily Mail, Fulham, led by manager Marco Silva, has expressed a strong interest in adding Balogun to their squad. The Cottagers have earmarked £35 million for the acquisition of the striker.

However, this offer falls short of Arsenal’s valuation of Balogun, as the Gunners are seeking a fee of £45 million for the young attacker. Despite the disparity in valuation, negotiations between the two clubs are expected to continue, with Arsenal aiming to secure the best possible financial outcome from his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun will like the idea of playing for Fulham because he would remain in London instead of changing cities or countries.

However, unless Fulham meets our asking price, we do not have to sell in a panic, knowing he has many clubs chasing his signature and at least one will be prepared to pay what we want for the academy product.

However, we have to be careful not to overprice him as several suitors will walk away if that is the case.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…