Fulham joins the race for Arsenal player who is on the move

Oleksandr Zinchenko appears increasingly likely to depart Arsenal during this transfer window, as signs continue to suggest his time at the club is nearing its end. The Ukrainian left-back is now in the final year of his contract, and the Gunners have not shown any intention of offering a renewal. This lack of clarity about his future is fueling speculation that his days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered.

New Arrivals Shift Arsenal’s Plans

Zinchenko was once considered a crucial figure in Mikel Arteta’s side. His ability to invert into midfield and control possession made him an important tactical asset. However, the recent rise of academy talent Myles Lewis-Skelly and the acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori have significantly altered the left-back hierarchy. Zinchenko now finds himself on the periphery of the squad, and Arsenal is preparing to part ways with him.

Several clubs are keeping a close watch on his situation. AC Milan has reportedly shown strong interest in recent weeks, and it seemed they were the frontrunners to secure his signature. However, the transfer race has taken a new twist with the emergence of another Premier League contender.

Fulham Joins the Race

According to a report from Talk Sport, Fulham has become the latest club to express a firm interest in Zinchenko. The London-based side values his top-flight experience and sees him as someone who can bring leadership and technical quality to their squad. Fulham is expected to push hard in the coming days to secure his services and challenge Milan for his signature.

A source close to the situation was quoted as saying, “Fulham are serious about bringing in experienced players this summer, and Zinchenko is high on their list.” With the player seemingly open to new opportunities, a deal could materialise quickly if negotiations progress.

Arsenal is not expected to stand in Zinchenko’s way. They would prefer to cash in now rather than risk losing him for free next summer. While it remains to be seen which club will win the race, it is becoming increasingly clear that Zinchenko’s Arsenal chapter is nearing its conclusion.

