Fulham make decision to help them sign Arsenal man

Fulham is closing in on a move for Arsenal man Cedric Soares and they have made a decision that will make the transfer easier to conclude.

The Cottagers’ manager Marco Silva has been keen to add the Portuguese defender to his squad, having worked with the full-back in 2014/2015.

Arsenal has agreed to allow him to leave as he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates.

However, the defender had been reluctant to lower his wages to make the move happen and it seemed Fulham would pull out.

They are now set to sign him on loan, with a report on The Daily Mail revealing the London side has made the transfer of Shane Duffy permanent so they can accommodate another domestic loan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares hasn’t been close to a first-team regular spot at Arsenal for months and the best solution is to let the former Southampton man go.

If Fulham cannot cover all of his salary, we can agree to subsidise it just to make the transfer happen and create space for ourselves.

Soares has delivered good performances for us in the past, but Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are much better players, which means he probably will not get to play for us again unless there is an injury to both players above him on the pecking order.

