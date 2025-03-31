Fulham manager reveals how his team can keep their unbeaten run against Arsenal

Fulham has proven to be a challenging opponent for Arsenal in recent seasons and boasts an impressive recent head-to-head record against the Gunners.

The two sides are set to face each other this week in a crucial Premier League fixture, with Arsenal in desperate need of a victory to maintain pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit 12 points behind the Reds, and with their match taking place before Liverpool’s, they have an opportunity to reduce the gap—at least temporarily.

Arsenal have received a boost with the return of several key players, and there is optimism that Bukayo Saka will be fit to feature in the match. His availability could provide a significant lift to the team as they aim to secure an important three points.

Meanwhile, Fulham have their own ambitions, as they are targeting European football next season. The Cottagers are aware that achieving this goal will require them to produce strong performances in key fixtures, including this one.

Speaking to Fulham’s official website, manager Marco Silva expressed pride in his team’s recent results against Arsenal while acknowledging the difficulty of maintaining that record:

“It’s not easy when you are already three games without losing against a team like Arsenal, just shows again what we have been doing so far the last few seasons, and how we have been consistent against a side that have been fighting always to be champions in this competition, and we have been able to get good results against them.

“And again, as I mentioned before, we have to be Fulham Football Club, and that means a lot of things.

“That means that we are brave, our courage is going to be there, our quality as well, our organisation, and of course, we have to be able to match their physicality that is going to be in the game, for sure.”

While Fulham have undoubtedly been a difficult opponent in recent meetings, Arsenal will be determined to break that trend and secure a much-needed victory. With key players returning and the title race still open, the Gunners will be eager to prove their quality and take maximum points from this encounter.

