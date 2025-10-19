Fulham midfielder admits Arsenal put them under too much pressure

Fulham midfielder Sander Berge admits that his side were put under too much pressure by Arsenal when both clubs met in the Premier League yesterday.

Arsenal won the game by a single goal, but they were the better side as Fulham were forced to defend one attack after another. Despite the result, Marco Silva’s side deserves some praise for the way they went about their business, making life difficult for the Gunners and testing their ability to break down stubborn opposition.

Arsenal’s Quality Prevails

Fulham have a reputation for being a problem team for the top clubs, but Arsenal refused to fall behind and eventually secured an important victory. Their quality and composure in key moments proved decisive, allowing them to triumph at a venue where they have not achieved consecutive wins in back-to-back seasons. While Fulham made life challenging, Arsenal’s persistence and tactical execution ensured that they maintained control and found the winning goal.

The game highlighted the importance of pressure and intensity in breaking down resilient opposition. Arsenal’s ability to maintain sustained pressure on Fulham ultimately dictated the flow of the match and forced the hosts into mistakes that led to the decisive goal.

Berge Reflects on the Game

After the match, Berge admitted that Arsenal’s pressure was too much for Fulham to handle, and it ultimately cost them the game. He said on the BBC, “Tough to lose like that. I think we had momentum at times today – we were at it. Arsenal are a great team. They have shown that in the last couple of years and have probably got better. The pressure was too much and they got their goal. I think we didn’t have the edge there to create what was needed. We have to move on and keep working.”

Berge’s comments underline the difficulty that smaller teams face when competing against elite clubs in the Premier League. Fulham’s resilience was evident, but Arsenal’s consistent pressure proved the difference. For the Gunners, these types of matches emphasise the importance of maintaining intensity, focus, and tactical discipline against teams that are prepared to fight defensively throughout the ninety minutes.

