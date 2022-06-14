Fulham pushing to add Arsenal man to their squad when his holidays are over

Fulham remains keen on adding Bernd Leno to their squad as the German faces being frozen out at Arsenal.

The Gunners signed Aaron Ramsdale last summer and the England international quickly became their number one.

Leno has been the second choice since then, but in what appears to be a clear sign of his future, Arsenal has secured the signature of American goalie, Matt Turner.

Turner will be expecting to be at least the second choice in the upcoming season.

Leno will not want to be the third choice and Fulham wants to offer him an escape route.

They need a new number one after their promotion to the Premier League and The Daily Mail reports that they expect to complete the signing of the German when he returns from holiday.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno is not a bad goalkeeper, but he is not reliable enough either, which is the reason why he has lost his place in the current Arsenal team.

But Fulham is a much smaller club and he should become the number one there if he moves to the London side.

That will help him to get back his confidence and it could also help him regain his spot on the German national team.

