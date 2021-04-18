Fulham Review: Arteta is very lucky that the Arsenal fans weren’t at the game

Unacceptable from Arsenal again. by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, the Arteta charity foundation opened their doors again. We gifted Fulham a point they didn’t deserve and it would’ve been 3 if we hadn’t snatched a last gap equaliser.
Rotations are part of football I get, but we again rotated too much and disbalanced the squad. Gabriel gave away a penalty. Whether it was a penalty or not and the joke that VAR is is another question. Why didn’t we play Mari who has been solid? He can’t play 3 games in a row?
We also introduced Bellerin, who was poor. We all know he’s leaving the club, why are trusting him and making him captain? Pepe was immense the last 2 games and he was benched. Those kind of decisions have cost us both in terms of results as well as with the confidence of players.
It’s like nobody learned their lesson at Arsenal. Emery rotated against Palace and that cost us a top 4 finish and eventually his job. Arteta has been guilty of this too many times.
We had a chance to go 2 points off Tottenham why aren’t we motivated to finish above them? Our league position and the fact we’ve lost 12 games this season is a sackable offense.
Do you know what hurts the most? They didn’t trouble us at all. The only way they were going to ever get anything out of the game was if we gift it to them, and we did.
We should be beating Fulham. We were promised 14 long years ago that moving to the Emirates will help us compete with the likes of Bayern. I don’t want to see us playing Bayern, because I’m afraid what the scoreline will be.
We were told to be excited. I will stick to my point that if the Europa League trophy is not in our cabinet at the start of June, Arteta must be out.
Chelsea beat Man City in the cup and they managed to dominate them and deserved their win. Tuchel said next season they must hunt them down, despite the 20 odd points separating the two teams now.
This is the kind of ambition we are lacking. Remember that last season the FA cup win got us a European spot, otherwise we wouldn’t be playing the Europa at all.
The league performances, especially at the Emirates have been unacceptable. The Arsenal fans have been extremely patient. Arteta and the board are lucky that fans aren’t at the stadium.
Konstantin
True Arteta would be sacked if we weren’t still in Europe
We rotated too much, how is that?
All of a sudden, Gabriel is not good enough for Fulham at home right?
Martinelli? Bellerin? For Fulham at HOME!
Didn’t we also beat City and Chelsea last season to win the FA cup?
All frustrations from previous seasons is being transferred to a rookie manager with no real money to spend
Must we always blame someone?
Makes you think, a club big as Arsenal hiring a manager with ZERO experience. Especially with the situation at we were at. Assistant manager experience for what, 2-3 years? And hes ready to
Klopp, started at Mainz.
Rodgers did his trade at Celtic, Pool and Swansea.
Nagelsmann, first at Hoffenheim.
Tuchel started at Mainz
These managers just werent GIVEN a big position they’re currently at.
Fact is, we cannot afford Artetas rookie mistakes. We cant afford Arteta “plying his trade” here with us. We cannot afford to be Artetas learning curve.
We need results, improvements. We have money to spend and super talented academy. We cannot afford sacrifice years to be Artetas personal learning experience.
Well he wasn’t good enough to beat Fulham was he ?
If he dont win UL he ‘LL be sacked…
@Pires guaranteed
Guys I got a feeling he won’t be
I think Edu , Koronke ,etc believe in the long term project
That’s not me saying they are correct to think that way
Five things that p’ssed me off today:
1) Elneny passing backwards at 12 minutes when ESR could have been in
2) Gabriel’s lazy swipe coupled with Lemina’s dive (technically that’s two things)
3) Nketiah running to the corner to celebrate instead of grabbing the ball and going for an unlikely winner
4) Arsenal signing up to this Super League
5) player rating giving Xhaka a 5
POINT NUMBER FOUR SHOWS YOUR DAFT PRIORITIES! THAT point is the ONLY point that matters now!
Can’t see anything coming of it Jon. Threats from FIFA, UEFA & Premier League look enough to make it a no no. Kudos to PSG for staying out of it.
Apologies if I’ve offended you Sir Jon. I’ll try to do better…
😂😂
Trudeau the only thing you offended was your own reputation as someone who, previously, I thought had SOME sense. Snide self defensive comments, when you have clearly failed to grasp the huge sinificance of what this proposal wil lead to – even though the breakaway league will certainly fail to happen- as fans will turn against there own clubs(the big six, I mean).
That is obvious and ismassive land mark news. Yet some prefer to witter on about todays game, as IF that is of any importance, NOW .
Arteta is not good enough for Arsenal,time to move on
100% RIGHT everything must change at the top at the end of the season. and for God’s sake lets get a good manager who knows his best eleven at the moment it is like musical chairs one minute your in the next your out know wonder the players are confused I don’t think they know what’s going on
WHAT IS UP WITH ALL GOONERS THIS AFTERNOON???? ALL A WASTE OF TIME DISCUSSING THE GAME WHEN THE HUGE NEWS OF A PROPOSED EURO SUPER LEAGUE FEATURING THE BIG SIX IS DOMINATING ALL SPORTS NEWS!! Catch up, for goodness sake!
That news came out at 10 am this morning ,not exact breaking news .
Exactly *
Apologies Jon
In future please send out the itinerary of what we should be discussing as early as possible. Please also include what we shouldn’t be discussing as a global network of people.
I myself am ashamed that we have been discussing the Arsenal match, on match day, on an Arsenal blog.
Childish sarcasm, INSTEAD OF HAVING THE WIT TO RECOGNISE THE MASSIVE SEA CHANGE THIS DOOMED PROPOSAL WILL HAVE, WHEN FANS TURN AGAINST THE BIG SIX . This includes their own fans and will have huge consequences that some have not the wit to see coming. In good time, it MAY even be our best hope of regaining our clubs forwe fans from the malign grip of these evil greedy billionaires who own the big six.
Some can see change coming; others are wilfully blind!
This team will be blown awy by Emery in the semis of europa League with this type of performance, I’m not confident we can win the Europa league or qualify for europe through the epl, with the mention of machenster in europa league then we will be the underdogs . Nothing is guaranteed as per our performance this season no matter the opponent.Today we struggled against a relegation candadate.Even though the buck stops with the manager we can’t ignore poor performance by some players who we know have obvious talent, sometimes it seems political or deliberate.
Fulham has decent build up play and i think they are super duper frustrated with many of the results they had this season(also spurs😉😅)
Arsenal need to pick results.The PL may not matter any longer(tbh quite embarassing😑) but momentum is…
OT
CAVANI is so underrated.Dudes a pure no.9
The Arteta experiment has failed (although I thank him for helping us win the FA CUP which is my favourite trophy behind Champions League)
We’ve gone down from last year in the Premier League
If we win Europa League, it will be harsh to let him go so I wouldn’t be against him staying for around 6 months but if we don’t then he needs to go.
The new manager needs the summer to acclimate to the club and get players he wants and sell players he doesn’t want
Why use players that don’t want to be part of present set up. If they want to leave and are basically on their way, let them become training members. Lack of enthusiasm. No where close to what was in Prague. Could the boss not motivate in that direction.
I posted about this earlier Jon, it’s the biggest story there is and it’s wrong, very wrong! GREED
Declan it blows all other parochial football news (like out game today), right out of the water. Only SOME HAVE THE WIT TO SEE THE SIGNIFICANCE. I suggest you read my strong retorts to some of the dimwits on this thread who fail to grasp its significance.
It will not happen but even the doomed attempt will have consequences, in time. Hopefully, It MAY be the best chance we have to get rid of these greedy billionaires who are choking the fairness and sport out of our beloved game.
Football belongs to the people, NOT evil billionaires!! I doubt ANY fans at all will stand for it and it has no chance of “success”, mercifully.
Great article.
Arteta not picking on form players is a trend. People scream at Pepe because of the cost of his transfer and as soon as he gets a few good games under his belt Arteta benches him.
He is clearly in over his head but apparently we need to sit back and shut up regardless of his inept tactics and team selection.
To add to all the problems, leadership remains an ongoing issue on and off the pitch and that goes back for over a decade.
And Arsenal fans are very lucky to not attend this season home games. The money, energy and the hustle to attend home games to be rewarded with those kind of performances?
Predicted months ago on here , a “European Super League” was a matter of time.
Furthermore I also said we would be “invited in” regardless of our current standing .
Seen the breaking news ? !!!!!
A whole new light on Kroenkes ownership.
Another typical Arsenal performance and now Lacazette injured! Let’s hope Aubameyang returns for the europa league game.
If we get knocked out of Europa against Villarreal then that will be huge embarrassment for Arsenal club and specially board
I very much doubt if the Super League will ever get off the ground.If it does ,I will no longer support Arsenal FC and I am pretty sure a vast number of our fans will do likewise.
Kroenke’s got the calculator out !