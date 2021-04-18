Fulham Review: Arteta is very lucky that the Arsenal fans weren’t at the game

Unacceptable from Arsenal again. by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, the Arteta charity foundation opened their doors again. We gifted Fulham a point they didn’t deserve and it would’ve been 3 if we hadn’t snatched a last gap equaliser.

Rotations are part of football I get, but we again rotated too much and disbalanced the squad. Gabriel gave away a penalty. Whether it was a penalty or not and the joke that VAR is is another question. Why didn’t we play Mari who has been solid? He can’t play 3 games in a row?

We also introduced Bellerin, who was poor. We all know he’s leaving the club, why are trusting him and making him captain? Pepe was immense the last 2 games and he was benched. Those kind of decisions have cost us both in terms of results as well as with the confidence of players.

It’s like nobody learned their lesson at Arsenal. Emery rotated against Palace and that cost us a top 4 finish and eventually his job. Arteta has been guilty of this too many times.

We had a chance to go 2 points off Tottenham why aren’t we motivated to finish above them? Our league position and the fact we’ve lost 12 games this season is a sackable offense.

Do you know what hurts the most? They didn’t trouble us at all. The only way they were going to ever get anything out of the game was if we gift it to them, and we did.

We should be beating Fulham. We were promised 14 long years ago that moving to the Emirates will help us compete with the likes of Bayern. I don’t want to see us playing Bayern, because I’m afraid what the scoreline will be.

We were told to be excited. I will stick to my point that if the Europa League trophy is not in our cabinet at the start of June, Arteta must be out.

Chelsea beat Man City in the cup and they managed to dominate them and deserved their win. Tuchel said next season they must hunt them down, despite the 20 odd points separating the two teams now.

This is the kind of ambition we are lacking. Remember that last season the FA cup win got us a European spot, otherwise we wouldn’t be playing the Europa at all.

The league performances, especially at the Emirates have been unacceptable. The Arsenal fans have been extremely patient. Arteta and the board are lucky that fans aren’t at the stadium.

