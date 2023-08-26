Fulham shock Arsenal twice as the two sides settle for a share of the points

Arsenal will be frustrated to have had to settle for just the one point despite coming from behind to lead, before seeing Fulham reduced to 10 men.
The Gunners were shocked early on when Andreas Pereira punished us for an early mistake, with the former Manchester United graduate taking full advantage from outside the box to beat an out of position Aaron Ramsdale.
We swiftly moved to try and get ourselves level however, carving out a number of opportunities at the other end, but Gabriel Martinelli was denied twice, before what looked a certain goal when the ball was falling into the path of Kai Havertz right in front of goal, only for the defender to rescue with a block in the nick of time.
We thought we may have had our breakthrough when Martin Odegaard fired in a low drive into the goal from outside the area, but offside was called on Kai Havertz who had initially broke in behind the defence, and unfortunately VAR wasn’t to prove in our favour.
Unfortunately we went into the break a goal down, but there was plenty of reason to believe there was more to come from our side after the amount of chances we were creating.
We decided to replace Leandro Trossard with Eddie Nketiah at the break, but it was the changes 10 minutes later (Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira replaced Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz) which seemed to make the difference.
On the 70-minute mark, the Portuguese midfielder managed to force a foul from Tete, and Bukayo Saka made no mistake in sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Almost straight after, we then find ourselves leading after Bukayo Saka laid it into the path of young Eddie to smash it into the net of the goal.
We continued to push forward, and looked destined for all three points when Bassey got a second caution to leave his side with only 10 men, but Palhinha certainly didn’t get the memo as he beat the defenders to get onto the cross from the corner and fire inside the far post.
Despite a couple of late efforts, we couldn’t find a winner, and had to settle for just the one point.
Did Arteta make some mistakes in his selection? Is Kai Havertz proving to be a wasteful signing?
Patrick
So disappointed with the sloppiness of some Arsenal players in the first half, but the skills of Vieira and Zinchenko changed that. The tactic was good, but our players need to minimize the misplaced passes
Please keep quiet you don’t have anything to say… Arteta is clueless and useless what is the essence of Benching Gabriel Maghaless
If Arteta was clueless, he wouldn’t have played Nketiah, Vieira and Zinchenko to make us score twice
Yes…maybe he’s up for sale to recoup some of the £200 million spent…have to wait and see
The skills of Zinchenko helped Fulham, not us.
ZInchenko’s skills and creativity broke Fulham’s defense
But then broke us.
Agreed. But Zinchenko does lack consistency…remember the game against Liverpoo…gives the ball away and they score…happens too often…he has sparks of brilliance but gets caught too often. Same with Ramsdale…loses focus easily…need to give David Raya a chance
Zinchenko was good as a super-sub. It’s too risky to make him a starter in the Man United game, but he could come in after the Red Devils get tired
Just as he came in today and assisted Fulham to equalise.
It wasn’t his mistake. Nobody marked Palinha properly in our penalty box
He lost the ball, not for the first time, that led to the corner. If he wasn’t trying to be so clever, they would not have won the corner.
It still led to a corner, not a goal. What happened in the corner situation was other players’ mistakes
Gai, you need to face reality at times even in a bid to see the positives.
The truth is Arteta should stop too many tactical tweak and perfect a already working tactics of last season. Stop playing Pathey in Right back he is about our best midfielders who should do what he does best with Rice., White should return to right full back where he always overlap and support Saka. The Boys lacked speed in first half. Havertz should be benched to allow him seat up. However, I am impressed with Viera and Zichenko. We still need Gabriel at the back because of his command at the back
Not a good preparation for ManU game.
A supposedly title contender does not lose the three points at home while ahead against ten men.
Sitting back when we are ahead cost us the title last season but we continue where we left off.
Arteta needs to get off his high horse and stop the stupid experiments because he has not won anything yet and a bit of humility will go a long way.
Yes…maybe he’s up for sale to recoup some of the £200 million spent…have to wait and see. Arteta’s ego is Arsenal downfall… need a more mature manager
Awful finishing, awful touches all game from essentially alll the starters outside of Rice. Arteta has to take the blame for his bad lineup to accommodate a bad player. I know we’re all going to do this constant back and forth debate the next few years just like we’ve done with many other players. But I don’t see any way Kai Havertz succeeds here. I never rated him at Chelsea where he got exposed for being an inadequate player and now he’s brought it here. The longer Arteta doesn’t realize he made a mistake with this signing the more points we’ll drop. We can’t beat United with 10 men and that’s what it feels like with Kai in the lineup. Partey has to go to RB for this and it’s ridiculous. Play zinny, play Gabriel, drop Havertz and put an end to these silly experiments. A shame that 65mill could’ve gone towards getting a player with actual talent that fits into the team. That said, we’ll done to our subs, especially Vieira!
Havertz’s height would likely come in handy when the Red Devils’ attackers press us high up the pitch and force Ramsdale to send the ball to Havertz’s head
He missed two sitters and he wasn’t as skilled as Zinchenko, but we’ll need his physicality against big teams like Man City/ Liverpool
Hes a passenger and we cant accommodate him the way he and we play. Totally ineffective.
He was only ineffective in this game. He made us dominate Crystal Palace
No he didn’t!!! Where did you get that notion from? He has been ineffective…..
Kai has never been good this season
Never
Never
Never
I watched Crystal Palace match
He was not good
Without been biaz
He did well in the preseason against Man City
But in the league he’s been piss poor
He is a minus 1
He contributes almost nothing
He’s playing in himself
Stop defending him for now
We know what he can bring
I watched him in that year Chelsea won the Champions League – He was great that season
But can’t u see he’s still not sure of himself
Last year’s stint at Chelsea seem to have really hit his confidence
He’s playing in himself
It’s obvious
Stop talking light of that
He’s not playing to his best yet
And we have to bench someone playing at his best just to accommodate him
It’s not fair
He won most aerial duels at Selhurst Park. Imagine if he didn’t win them for us
Not at the cost of him being constantly offside (just like he was at chelsea), poor in the buildup, no chemistry with any other player on the pitch. How can we bench ESR, trossard, even Veiera now, just to put in a tall player. That hasn’t even scored yet. Not to mention he forces Partey into RB. He shouldn’t get near the XI next week. We may as well get Peter Crouch out of retirement if we only want a player with height and cannot do anything else effectively. 65mill for height. There’s so many other players we could’ve spent that on
He’s actually quite technical, but he needs to improve his positioning and finishing skills. Let’s give him a few more games to see whether he can get accustomed to our tactics or not
He’s not shown it at all then. And I’ve seen enough of him at chelsea. He isn’t constantly technical at all. Random moments from time to time. His passing is nothing special at all. It’s as impressive as a lower mid table midfielder. He has no qualities that cement him as a starter. As others have said, have him earn his spot. He is only starting rn because of the price tag. If I was ESR or Trossard I’d be furious that Kai is benching me for no reason
What physicality GAI
Stop saying this naaaa
Do u know what physicality means
It means Drogba, Giroud, Antonio
Kai is just a taller Ozil
He’s the least physical player we have
YES, the least
He has the aura, demeanor of Ozil
But even Ozil was way proactive
Stop this physicality talk
Is Kai more physical than Nketiah?
Tell me when we saw Kai fight-off defender, tussle with CBs to win balls off them
Kai & Physicality are Word & Opposite
If u are as tall as Iroko Tree and have the wrong mindset, even Cockroaches will defeat u
Ask David & Goliath
Kai has his head & mind in the wrong place at the moment, let’s ease him in
This forcing him into the team is not working out well for him
He looks like a gradual shiner (that’s how I am also) – let’s give him that time
We don’t urgently need him,
Even Smith-Rowe, Fabio can presently give us more than him
Let’s give him time to bring himself out
Not force him into the team as if we don’t have other way way way better options
He won most aerial duels at Selhurst Park. Imagine if he didn’t win them for us
I disagree with much of what you have written.
Kai has attributes that suggest he can be a success. Evidently, he still needs to prove this but he is not an “inadequate” player.
Partey at RB is not solely to accommodate Havertz.
It is ridiculous to solely blame the manager for poor finishing and bad touches.
Absolutely no chance of challenging for tittle won’t even make top 4 pathetic!
Haha, can I meet your crystal ball supplier. I want to know who is going to win the EPL, FA Cup and Champions League at the end of the season.
If we get kicked out of UCL, we can still win EL. That would be an achievement
Fans just get ahead of themselves every season and wear themselves out with the expectation of hoping to win every single game. Does 2 points dropped against Fulham mean the season should just end today?
I really feel for these players in this age of social media where every fan even the dumbest one has an opinion. Players and managers get subjected to abuse on a daily basis for not winning a game. I imagine what life would look like if everyone of us gets televised daily at our different jobs. Is anyone ever gonna want to do their jobs for the fear of making a mistake?
I don’t think those highly-paid footballers care much about the comments on social media, because they know anybody could make the nasty comments and they will still get a lot of money regardless of their performance
They surely know the real fans are the ones at the stadiums
How can a supposedly top team sit back to defend against a team who is one man down? I always question Arteta’s mentality…. With a man advantage are you not supposed to try and kill off the game? Jeez! I’m so freaking pissed right now
We need to stop this inverted fullback experiment and go back to what was working LAST season. From the shambolic performances I’ve seen since the start of the season, we won’t beat ManU.
What is Arteta doing forcing Partey to play this inverted role it’s not working. Then Mageleas on the bench our backline looks disjointed without him why is Partey not playing next to Declan in the middle of the pitch with White as right back Saliba and Mageleas in the middle and Kewior as left back and let’s be honest Kai Haverts don’t work in that role and Viera just proved it today this draw is on Arteta the players can’t play this system just look at the amount of mis passes from various players one led to a goal against us we 3 games in with 3 goals against us come on Arteta stop tinkering put our best team on the pitch so we can build momentum rant over
Let’s give Havertz more time as his physicality would likely be useful for the Man United game. Vieira just made an impact as a super-sub, but I doubt he could make the same effect if he played ahead of Havertz
No lets not give him any time. Let him earn hus bloody place!!!!!
His.
Cannot understand why Arsenal stopped playing after going 2-1 up. Had we remained on the front foot we would have won it 3-1.
Saka at fault for both their goals as there was no attempt at a block against Paulhino’s shot.
Vieira and Zinchenko were excellent as impact subs.
Fulham played brilliantly against us and in my view they deserved the point today.
MA needs to play his best team and players in form which means Nketiah ahead of another striker and stop playing Partey @ RB ad bring a solid back 4 that involves Gabriel.
I really do not know what Mikel is smoking. His experiments are confusing a bright team. The best(arguably)defensive midfielder in the Epl at right back is laughable.
Why is becoming sooo sturbon.
So you didn’t notice Zinchenko giving the ball away and Fulham scoring from corner?
Name a player apart from Ramsdale who did not give the ball away on today’s performance.
The main issue is to not go on the front foot when we were 2-1 up and a man up. You mean you did not notice the lack of pressing by the whole team (i.e. 72 min – 87 minutes).
Then taking off MO and bringing on Jorginho. Sends the wrong signal to the opposition.
2nd issue is the tactics with TP @ RB.
Arteta’s stubbornness to put Party as a right back all in a bid to give Havert a chance has come back to hunt us. Then why use Trossad as a striker when you have Nkieta fit? Arteta is to blame for this lost point.
We desperately need a finisher. We can have all the possession but if we can’t put the ball in the back of the net it’s no good.
And Arteta is making it worse with his stupid tactics why is he tinkering 3 games in its clear we don’t have to players for this system you can see basically our whole team is confused they stuck between the movement based on the tried and tested system used last season and this new whatever its called we have two brilliant deep lying players let’s use them now he shifts one to the right back position and leaves Mageleas out its madness
If Arteta doesn’t change formation of using Partey at right back and back to his usual position, there will be no miracle, arsenal would surely go down the pecking. Arteta’s deaf ears will hunt him come May.
Havertz has been terrible signing
Arsenal play with 10 men when we play with Havertz
Arteta also need to fix his tactics soon..
Arteta trying prove himself right by playing Havertz because he has spent huge amount of money…
Rice and Partey are undroppable
Only Positive is our bench today
Viera looked really good after coming on
Today’s game sums up everything. Arteta should stop experimenting. Harvertz should be dropped, he’s not adding anything to the team.
Im afraid the stupid inverted RB and trying to accommodate an ineffective Haverz has come and bit us in the ass. The signs were there in the previous games. I really didn’t get Trossard starting ahead of Nketiah, not saying Trossard should not be starting but not at the expense of Nketiah. With Partey at RB and Haverz in midfield, we are out of shape ( which was so obvious this game ) and the pace we play at because of is far too slow. Saka and Martinelli are snuffed out by our system. It was so obvious the difference in pace of play the minute Zinchenko, Nketiah and it has to be said Vierra quickened noticeably. A poor home result and in the end performance against anaverage Fulham side. Arteta has all of a sudden become a tinkerman but not in a good way. Our brilliant wide play is being blunted and we are getting caught out at LB last season and RB this. This inverted crap is ruining our play. Great goal from Nketiah and great work from Vierra. Haverz has to be benched and we have to go back to basics and sort our shape out, he gave us nothing today at all. Partey has to be restored to midfield and stop making schoolboy errors.
I very much wanted trossard to start. Over havertz tho. He’s best when we can get him on the ball and into half spaces. Arteta made many many errors today and cost us 2 points. Hopefully we see a classic and predictable lineup next week. There’s nothing wrong with predictability if it’s effective !
👍
But the predictability did not win us any trophy last season. Infact, it made us lose the league for lack of rest for key players. What exactly do you think Arteta should have done??
We’re not in that situation currently. We’re in the situation where we need to build early momentum and stability. Yes we now have more tools to be flexible and unpredictable when needed. But it’s not been needed yet. What is the added value of not playing Gabriel? What’s the added value of playing with Havertz in midfield? Yea, trossard at CB is “unpredictable”, but if it’s not to our benenfit then all it is is unpredictable for the sake of it. Arteta tried some stuff but it’s not working and the best we played so far this season is when zinny came in and we went back to a recognizable back 4, and holding midfielder with two progressive minded midfielders.
No, it was the inverted LB that lost us many goals, the shape of the team and lack of solidarity it causes, when we are under pressure. Which also was our problem today. We are fine when things go our way but the minute something goes against us, our system an confidence sink.
What exactly is stupid with inverting Partey at RB with Zinchenko just returning and Timber out for the season. He started his career as a RB at Athletico. You need to check Partey’s heat map to see he operates predominantly in the midfield when we have the ball.
If he places Havertz on the bench after paying 65M, we would blame him for not trusting Havertz’s ability and his own coaching ability. It’s only early in the season like this that the manager can implement his tactical ideas not in the middle or business end of the season.
Do you think you can predict the tactics he’s going to use against United next week? The answer is no! Same with United manager. Even if he drops Havertz in the next game, it’s not because he read your comments on JustArsenal. It’s for the good of the team and not to pacify. Please support your team and stop your over-the-top criticisms!!
NO HE DIDN’T!!!!!!!!!! Will people stop making things up. He was a midfielder at Athletico and played the odd game when injuries to other players kicked in and he played a couple of games at RB. Its the inverted system that keeps being our undoing. It was last season with Zinchenko and it is this with Partey. Today was a glaring instance how teams exploit it.
I said he will take Trossard out before 60 mins
He did it at 46 mins
We are struggling with this new overtinkering
We have been since first match
The tough teams will find us out if Arteta doesnt stop the nonsense
Inverted LB worked bcos u put someone their who has been playing such before he joined us and we didnt not have to sacrifice an important playing in an important position to do it (Partey)
and we did not have to include a passenger into the team to do it (Kai)
We are weakened with this new setup
and if I was Trossard I would start considering leaving
he’s been too unfair to that guy
He clearly doesnt appreciate him
if a day comes and Trossard does on of the many rubbishes Kai has done, u will see how Arteta will blow up such incidence and use it as a viable reason to punish him
While some will be overpampered
Title says shock…..it really wasn’t!
Those with even 1% foresight could see we weren’t playing in a sustainable way at all! Some on here still have huge blinkers on 🤣 and will be proud.
But we were told we were talking crap. I think we were pointing out the bleeding obvious.
Arteta should know that when pep started he did the simple things first.
All these experiments will cause as problems. How do you justify this harvetz stuff.i mean three games and still missing
I have told you guys time and time again Kai Havertz is no baller! What continually frustrates me is to think of many talented players across Europe Arsenal could have bought for £65m. Sigh! A £65m player should be shaking things up, HIT THE GROUND RUNNING. This is what you pay premium price for. I hope some fans will now wake up. With Kai it’s like playing with 10 men. If things don’t change quick, this will surely end in tears. I don’t know what goes on in the heads of these decision makers. They get paid millions yet the simple decisions cannot be made. Everyone could see.that Kai (no insult to him) was not the player Arsenal needed except After and Edu. Guys this might be a long season
It’s a shame really. Listen, if they wanted to take a gamble on Havertz fine. But if the price is over 30mill I’d be running for the hills. He flopped at chelsea. Idc about his UCL winning goal, he was consistently not good for them. You don’t pay 65mill for a player that flopped in your league. It’s like United paying 65mill for Pepe. Literally nobody in world football wants Pepe, who isn’t even worse than Kai.
Picked up the Arsenal App audio in the second half
From what I listened to we should have won but were sloppy/went to sleep twice. Aliadiere praised Ramsdale’s save which could well have resulted in 3 lost points had he not made it. According to him, Vieira had bulked up a bit and played well. I hope he’s found his feet and that Havertz does so PDQ
Disappointed not to have won when we should.
Fulham could easily have been and probably should have been 2-0 up. We started like we didn’t know each other in the first 30 mins. I dont think the players understood the system.
He’s certainly a lot broader now and was probably our most dangerous forward player in the second half.
Sue, if you’re still trying to get games on hesgoal and not having luck, try crichd.tv. I got the game on a South African TV station and it was quite solid throughout.
Thanks Jax
Time and again, Havertz is proving to be a wrong buy. Playing your best DM (Partey) to accommodate Havertz is not working. I hope he learns in the next game
Four things learned today,
The gaffer will always plays the Ukrainian when fit.
Vieira is way ahead of Smith Rowe in the pecking order.
Arsenal can’t afford for Havertz to fail.
There are still a few issues to iron out with the inverted full backs
A few issues?? Are you joking! Everything with this inverted fullback experiment is wrong. Our wingers have been totally snuffed out by this tactic. Everytime Martinelli or Saka receives the ball there is no overlap no support. It’s backpass galore now for our wingers, no outlet no space. Arteta better drop this quickly coz we are running out of patience with him and I think he should be sacked if we don’t win a trophy this season after all the money we have spent.
IM having a harvetz nightmare
Harvertz should be benched.
Why are we going on the defensive when we are 1 goal ahead, and they are down to ten men?? We always lose or almost lose when we do that. City would just keep scoring and finish them off.
We will not make it out of the UCL group stage with this type of rubbish football. Even qualifying for Europa will be a herculean task.
I’ve been one to defend Arteta’s new formation and his inclusion of Havertz but today there’s really nothing positive to say about the formation or Havertz. The players looked lost out there in the first half and Havertz was awful for the most part. There was a remarkable difference in the second half when we switched back to basics. It is such a shame that we conceded two very avoidable goals. On a more positive note,Nketia and Viera had very good performances-which is good for them because the two of them get a lot of flak from some fans. I hope this performance will be an early wake up call for Arteta.
It’s ok, not everyone would understand this was coming even though it was obvious.
Playing players out of position to accommodate someone so obviously doesn’t work. Arteta is a vindictive manager who once you fall out of favour you are history. People will say its only one game but our performances in the last 3 games have been shambolic and the results just paper over the cracks. Just my opinion but Arteta needs to stop all this inverted nonsense and just play football and let’s all be honest most of us haven’t got a clue what all that crap means
Maybe you should just own up to the fact that the tactics is too complicated for you to understand. The “inverted nonsense” gave our highest league finish in decades and goals scored in our history.
Very poor team setup/shape. Havertz should be starting on the bench and working his way into the team. I genuinely do not understand why Gabriel did not start. We finished last season with the basis of a potentially great team….and then bought Havertz for 65 million….I don’t get it. He makes us 10 and a half players.
The challenge is I love all arsenal players but I think we shouldn’t make it too easy for harvetz.he should earn his place.
Arteta should wake up or we are in trouble.
Kudus is a better player than harvetz
This game was a blessing in disguise. Why do I say this? Because Arteta has started to make experiments in serious games and has started the stupid habit of underrating teams. Could it be that he is fearing to be the pace setter again and is letting others be ahead? At least we didn’t lose neither did we win. This will now be a wake up call to Arteta. There is no way you can leave Gabriel Maghaleas out of starting lineup for three consecutive games if you are a serious manager determined to win the league. Thus this setback will arouse Arteta from his slumber back to reality! Remember next week we have our nemesis Man U. I hope this is the end of Arteta’s gimmicks.
David Rusa, Arsenal’s performance last season was outstanding. If we have a manager who would rather we lose games at the beginning, hoping that we will play catch up and overtake whoever is leading in December, then it’s a suicidal game he’s playing, and very dumb because we’re definitely not at Man City’s level yet.
Arteta needs to be called out now. Gabriel, Nketiah, ESR, Viera, are all on the bench to accommodate new signings. What happened to easing players into a system? I bet Neaneri could offer ten-fold what Havertz is giving us, at absolutely no cost.
So a billion dollar squad and this is our level, mid table. My oh my how some blindly follow Arteta is unbelievable.
Waste of 65mil on that Chelsea flop.
Allowing Tiernay one of best lb in world to leave and use make shift LB and Zinny that can’t defend.
Mid-table? Actually, we’re top with Spurs, but likely to drop to 5th when BHA & City results are in. Still not mid-table though.
Arteta can’t save face by pushing Havertz into the team when he’s clearly not deserving. It only makes matters worse, magnifies the blunder of signing the flop 2x over. Why’s Arteta now spreading the pain and accountability throughout the team? Non of the Players, nor fans, ever asked for Havertz.
What’s Arteta telling us about our upcoming journey in Europe? 🤯🤯🤯🤯
We are set nicely for the Manchester game . That’s all I can say
Hey, we are second ……… behind spurs, unfortunately ☹️
It’s clear Arteta new tactic is not working dispite the new signings we look no stronger than last year except more numbers carry on like this won’t get anywhere Arteta will need to go!
I most definitely have been underwhelmed so far.
If Arsenal can’t beat Fulham at home they may as well throw their hat at the Premiership top spot. Arsenal never fail to disappoint.
Probably,they want to force him out to Saudi Arabia.Remember,Kroenkes started spending big on transfers only after pressure from the fans
I think many of us owes Dan Smith an apology of things are this way.
Why is Gabriel on the bench, makes no sense at all
I’m hardly trying to be an Arteta apologist as there have been warning signs. All I can say is that he has a very limited time to sort it out before there are serious mutterings because there will be little patience on display now that he has his choice of players and drills the squad.
I can only go on the fact that we were losing and then took the lead. This has to be classed as a positive until sloppiness intervened. Hopefully it is a wake up call