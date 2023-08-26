Fulham shock Arsenal twice as the two sides settle for a share of the points

Arsenal will be frustrated to have had to settle for just the one point despite coming from behind to lead, before seeing Fulham reduced to 10 men.

The Gunners were shocked early on when Andreas Pereira punished us for an early mistake, with the former Manchester United graduate taking full advantage from outside the box to beat an out of position Aaron Ramsdale.

We swiftly moved to try and get ourselves level however, carving out a number of opportunities at the other end, but Gabriel Martinelli was denied twice, before what looked a certain goal when the ball was falling into the path of Kai Havertz right in front of goal, only for the defender to rescue with a block in the nick of time.

We thought we may have had our breakthrough when Martin Odegaard fired in a low drive into the goal from outside the area, but offside was called on Kai Havertz who had initially broke in behind the defence, and unfortunately VAR wasn’t to prove in our favour.

Unfortunately we went into the break a goal down, but there was plenty of reason to believe there was more to come from our side after the amount of chances we were creating.

We decided to replace Leandro Trossard with Eddie Nketiah at the break, but it was the changes 10 minutes later (Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira replaced Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz) which seemed to make the difference.

On the 70-minute mark, the Portuguese midfielder managed to force a foul from Tete, and Bukayo Saka made no mistake in sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Almost straight after, we then find ourselves leading after Bukayo Saka laid it into the path of young Eddie to smash it into the net of the goal.

We continued to push forward, and looked destined for all three points when Bassey got a second caution to leave his side with only 10 men, but Palhinha certainly didn’t get the memo as he beat the defenders to get onto the cross from the corner and fire inside the far post.

Despite a couple of late efforts, we couldn’t find a winner, and had to settle for just the one point.

Did Arteta make some mistakes in his selection? Is Kai Havertz proving to be a wasteful signing?

Patrick