Fulham star is impressed with the skillset of Arsenal man

Eze & Saka (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fulham’s Calvin Bassey watched Arsenal’s win against Tottenham and was impressed by Eberechi Eze’s performance in the match. The Englishman was in sensational form, scoring twice and taking his tally against Spurs this season to five goals.

Spurs have officially become his favourite opponent as an Arsenal player, though his overall skillset remains highly impressive. Eze has consistently shown creativity, vision and composure in attacking positions, making him one of the most exciting players in the squad.

Arsenal Could Maximise His Talents

Many observers believe Arsenal are underusing Eze. Mikel Arteta could unlock even more from the attacker if the team plays to his strengths. Fortunately, Arteta has time to develop him, as Eze has signed a long-term contract with the club. The manager’s guidance will be central to helping him deliver consistently high-level performances.

Eze is a player who clearly enjoys his football, particularly when he is in form. His mood on the pitch often translates into energetic and effective displays, as was evident against Tottenham. His confidence and flair were key factors in his double strike during the game.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bassey’s Impressions

Bassey spoke about Eze’s impact in a conversation with Alex Iwobi on the latter’s YouTube channel. He said, “I think he meant that touch. He has far too much quality to not mean that. Bro he’s too strong though, he is strong bro. And he can move. I had to put everything and went [shoulder barge movement].”

His comments underline just how highly fellow professionals rate Eze. Strength, agility and technical ability combine to make him a difficult player to stop, and his performances continue to impress both fans and opponents alike.

