Fulham star not afraid of Arsenal ahead of game

Fulham’s Tete is gearing up for their upcoming match against Arsenal this weekend, and the Cottagers are determined to provide a formidable challenge to Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal is set to face their second London-based opponent in consecutive games as they prepare to take on Marco Silva’s Fulham side.

Having secured two wins from their first two matches, Arsenal has made a strong start to the season and is eager to maintain their momentum with a third victory.

Fulham, on the other hand, has garnered a win and a defeat in their early-season fixtures. They are determined to secure the necessary points in this upcoming match, but they are well aware that it will be a challenging task.

As Arsenal strives to reestablish itself as a contender in the Premier League, they possess a squad capable of overcoming opponents like Fulham.

Despite this, Tete is confident that Fulham can provide a strong challenge.

He tells the Fulham website:

“I think it’s really important.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have a good result [against Brentford] but we’ve had a good week and we’re looking forward to playing on Saturday.

“I think [Arsenal] have had some great signings. They are stronger than last year, but we’re looking forward to playing against them.

“While we’ve analysed our last game, we’ve also done our analysis on them. “

We know the kind of threat Fulham carry and how tricky it could be to play against them. This should make us serious in this game.

They will not make life easy for us, but we have the quality to earn all the points from the fixture.

