Fulham v Arsenal Player Ratings – Trossard brilliant but Saka subdued…

Fulham v Arsenal Player Ratings by Peter Doherty

After the heart stopping wins against Bournemouth and Villa this was a welcome dominant victory over Fulham. This game was rightly flagged as a potential banana skin because of the form that Fulham have shown this season so far, but Arsenal made light work of them, effectively wrapping up the three points in the first half.

The free flowing football of the first half was probably the best forty five minutes we have played this season. Our demonstration of how to play out from the back and bypass the press was perfectly executed.

The quick interchanges between the attacking players were bewildering for the Fulham back line, and they couldn’t cope with their movement. After the nail biting finish of last week, this was an altogether different style of success and quite something to behold.

Here are my ratings:

Ramsdale (6)

I have frequently highlighted how he impressively maintains his concentration in games that he’s barely involved in and makes crucial saves. Well this wasn’t one of them. Looked to be on a single handed mission to invite Fulham into the game with some very sloppy passes, two of which very nearly ended in a goal. Partially redeemed himself with a couple of good stops in the second half.

White (6)

Had very little to do from a defensive point of view but remained secure when required. Didn’t really get involved in an attacking sense either as most everything went down the Arsenal left. Gave the ball away cheaply at 2-0 when you least want to invite pressure.

Saliba (8)

Composure personified. This was the type of performance that we have come to expect of our young Frenchman and he has recovered his smooth equilibrium after a rocky spell. When he plays like this he resembles a well oiled machine that glides across the turf. Nearly scored a worldly.

Gabriel (8)

Like his partner in defence was unshakeable up against a very physical presence like Mitrovic. Opened the scoring with a well taken header and got his now customary number of headed clearances.

Zinchenko (7)

Buzzed around the pitch with his usual effervescence popping up across the midfield. Was attentive to his defensive duties as well adding to the feeling of stability throughout.

Partey (8)

Was a constant presence in every aspect of Arsenal’s play. This season’s version of Partey has surpassed all expectations of what I would have considered his threshold. He had utter dominance and didn’t release his grip on the game.

Xhaka (8)

Alongside Partey he surrendered nothing to the Fulham midfield. Was instrumental in denying them a platform for attack on several occasions with excellent reading of the evolving play and timely interceptions. Also a central component of the swift passing that constantly opened the opposition up.

Odegaard (8)

With his midfield partners taking care of business in smothering Fulham he was given the freedom to do his thing, which is exceptional orchestration of the play. His touch, vision and goalscoring prowess were all on display here and must be contender for Player of the Year. Took his goal sublimely and that finished the game as a contest.

Saka (6)

A rare subdued outing for the youngster. But then he didn’t need to be at his usual demandingly high standard when the rest of the team were playing so well.

Martinelli (8)

Another player who has re-discovered his mojo. Works beautifully with Trossard and they have developed a telepathic understanding in a very short time. Couldn’t really miss with his goal and was millimeters offside with another and denied by an excellent Leno save, all of which highlights how threatening he was.

Trossard (9)

To think that he was a second choice signing is remarkable considering the impact he has had and his seamless introduction into the team. First player in history to get three assists in a single half tells it’s own story. But what that statistic doesn’t demonstrate was just how good those assists were. Laid it on a plate for both Gabriel and Martinelli as well as delivering it with pure accuracy to Odegaard in a crowded box. Pure class.

As if this display wasn’t enough to celebrate, we also had our talisman Jesus return. A great day out along the Thames. What do you Gooners reckon?

Peter Doherty

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..