Fulham v Arsenal Review – Another awful display leaves Gunners devastated

There is no surprise that Arteta made a few changes after our poor display just a few days ago.
Arsenal flew out of the traps and it paid off after just 4 mins when Martinelli’s shot was parried by the keeper but it fell straight on to Saka’s foot and we were quickly 1-0 ahead.
But strangely Arsenal let Fulham come at them, and maybe they sat back too much as a cross from Willian found Jimenez on the far post and the ball was rocketed under David Raya. So after half an hour it was back to all square at 1-1.
Arsenal still seemed strangely subdued and Fulham were happy to keep surging forward when given the chance.
A very flat first half has seen an even game with 50-50 possession and Fulham are value for a point at the moment.
Martinelli was given a clear shot just before half time but he seemed to slip and his shot went tantalisingly just wide of the post.
In added time Nketiah finally got a shot but was nowhere near the target from a wide area. All in all its been very frustrating and disappointing 45 minutes for Arsenal but Fulham will be feeling like they could get a result today….
The second half carried on with Arsenal finding no way past the Fulham block and more direct action in the Gunners half.
Then on the hour disaster struck with the ball pinballing all round Raya’s box until it fell to Decordova-Reid who couldn’t miss from two yards out.
Arsenal really needed to up the tempo and we could have had a quick equalizer but Saka got a clear volley completely wrong and it flew over the Fulham bar.
Arteta had to shake things up and took off White and Martinelli to put Trossard and Jesus on to beef up our ineffective attack.
Fulham are not looking like relegation candidates at all and Raya was forced into a full length dive to deny another goal for the home side.
After half an hour of tbe second half Fulham are putting on pressire and Arsenal have not had a shot on target since the break.
The rain became torrential which was hardly going to aid our cause.
But we suddenly moved up a gear and Arsenal were looking dangerous at last but they only have ten mins to come back and Fulham’s wall stood firm.
In fact Fulham looking far more dangerous and after a Saliba booking Raya was happy to see the freekick hit his bar.
The ref added 5 minutes to give Gooners hope but this has been a deathly blow to Arsenal’s title hopes with just one point from 3 games.
Arteta has got some serious work to do if he is to get his team nack into the winning groove.It’s not looking very good at the moment.
Happy Bloody New Year!
We had a lot of those displays lately but managed to get points. No luck today. We can’t control games and break defenses with Kai, Eddie and White. We need a fool back that can attack when we face a low block, an 8 that can do something with the ball, and a proper striker. Otherwise the rest of the season will look the same.
Our CF didn’t play with his back to goal at all and we missed several good chances to score
We dont play like that at all!!!!!!
We can’t expect striker to create his own and score. The game plan was so pathetic that we haven’t had any urgency until Fulham went up, after that Fulham were quite happy to sit back as we didn’t look to score or create any dangerous chances even we were given hours of extra time. Just forget title, I wonder if we are good enough for top 4. Overly rated players and overly valued squad which they don’t deserve. But one thing not in our hand is referee decisions. No punishment for kicking, pushing, holding just like rugby match making premier league boring and boring , just losing interest is this league. better watch rugby for more physicality or watch other league for more footballing sense.
Why doesn’t Ben White overlap? Other full backs help both offensively and defensively. But Ben white seems stagnant. Is he being instructed not to go forward and help Saka? What’s going on? Why are we so predictable in attack?Leo plays better as a false 9. Why is he being played as a number8?
I was saying the same, seems like he is hiding.
I think Arteta was too loyal to our players
He should’ve signed another CF in the summer instead of relying on our diminutive CFs, which made our attack too predictable due to no hold-up play
He also didn’t keep Marquinhos or sign another inverted-RW to compete with Saka, which made Saka too comfortable with his place in the starting lineup
If Arsenal keep using Jesus, Nketiah and Trossard as their CF, I believe they will lose more games
While I agree that a strong CF can completely make us dangerous, the tactics or players from recent games suggest otherwise.
Just look at this game. We lack the cojones to play a risky pass. Always going to the side and get ourselves cornered. Meanwhile, Fulham players kept pushing the ball forward from impossible areas yet the ball connects with their attackers.
How can a supposedly inferior team pulled that off and make it look easy while our supposedly world class team looks broken?
That’s true, we were playing quite safe just to hold ball, playing in the area with least congestion no matter how far we were from opposition box. It’s just pathetic and no striker can score goals if team doesn’t play well and feed them. But yes, our striker tend to miss the ball from even open goal and today Saka missed the sitter. And we have not world class team, most are overrated. Yes, we have few ver good players but world class!!! Not a chance. Alex ferguson called only 4 player world class in his all man UTD career: giggs, cantona, scholes, and Ronaldo. So that speak volume of world class and I don’t think any of our players are that level.
@gai I have told you on this platform before that “for all Jesus work rate and skills it is goals that wins you games in Epl; unfortunately Jesus won’t give loads of that.
I agree👌 with you that Matinelli and Saka aren’t in best of form lately yet the coach keeps using them, a sign that he doesn’t believe much in his bench.
Arteta also has his own fair of the blame I can see a bit of inexperience. Top Epl coaches have found a way to beat his team and he seem not to have a solution. Tomiyasu is rusty. Havertz aerial abilities not utilised in the game.
Arsenal won’t win the league that’s the reality.
Our performance could improve if Pathey and Timber returns and we sign a good CF in January
Arteta doesnnot utilise his team well. He does not trust his bench enough to start games. I have seen more of this. Same starting 11 every week.
We need to sign Ivan Toney or Osimhen in January. Even loan deals.
Also, without any addition, Havertz should start as CF going forward. ESR should play on the left side of attack.
Martinelli Havertz Saka
ESR Rice Odegaard
Nketiah should be on the bench. He should be sold if we bring in Ivan Toney.
G.Jesus should rotate with Saka and Martinelli. Same as Trossard.
Not until we sign, Alphonso Davies, mbappe and one world class forward which will never happen so our dream for title.
Gotanidea in this instance I have to agree with you, in addition I don’t understand how Arteta thinks, our play is slow and cumbersome, we play the same pace from minute 1 to 90 and its so easy to defend against us. Martinelli has been off the boil for the last 4 or so games, Saka are slightly better but way below his usual self maybe because in every game the opposition are doubling up on them but then we need to use the space that this creates to our advantage but we don’t we just leisurely passing the ball around no urgency at all. Why can’t Saka and Martinelli sit on the bench for a game or two, we have a fit Smith Rouw, Nelson and Trossard available. Sorry fellow Gooners but it doesn’t look good at the halfway mark if we thinking about the league title yes we still there or thereabout but or general play is not up to standard
How can Saka suddenly become so bad.
Hard to work this one out
This was a worse display. They at least squandered a ton of chances last time out. This was awful.
Raya can’t seem to make a big, important save when it actually matters…
I don’t know what shakes them out of this funk but they seem to be back to the super slow backwards passing style of a few years ago.
Hopefully they can shake this off soon or top four will be the best we can hope for…
Bro, top four IS the best we can hope for this season!
Can’t you see what’s in front of you??
We aren’t winning this league!
We are done.
I am not giving up yet while there is still daylight but I am not optimistic 🙂
The performances have been poor since the start of the season. I think 40 points is an over-achievement for the way we have played so far.
40 points is fantastic from the way we have played.
Even when he changes personnel the formation and style are the same.
Play BS on the left and GM on the right as traditional wingers with LT or EN or GJ in the centre.
Inverted wingers in not the only way.
Saying that myself. Thats why we take so long to get balls in the box.
Victor Osimhen on a loan deal. He is the CF we need. He is better than what we have presently.
It wouldn’t make a jot of difference who is striker, playing like we are.
I’m just tired Reggie. We are so close. And yet so far. How do we get out of this mess? Something is wrong.
Thank you Reggie.
I’m really not surprised we lost, we got what we deserved, nothing. To slow in play, hold on to the ball far too long and our midfield to easy to bypass. I really miss Partey.
We may have to move on from Partey. Of what use is a top player who is not available for majority of the season? We need a replacement.
Well, we can throw the injury excuses, used by some desperate people last season, out of the window straight away. It was a performance that should never come from such an expensively assembled team. It was lacking ideas, energy, quality, effort and urgency. I was going to say, i doesn’t help when you have 3 players, Haverz, Nketiah and White doing ghost impressions but that would be unfair, we had a team full of ghosts. Im afraid, this has been coming, we are flattered by our position in the lethe way we have been performing but it is catching up now. Fulham had 3 Arsenal rejects in and still out played our super stars. Awful!!!!!!!
Position in the league, the way. Not in the lethe way.
This has bee our level for weeks now so nothing new. 5 points lost Against Fulham is not title form so let’s just focus on FA and CL.
Think about this one
Last year is the only year arteta played attacking quick football
The other seasons with him it’s been the same slow play and no ideas
I predict another season without a real trophy
If things don’t get better soon we’re out of the top six by January. Our performances have not been good enough for weeks and weeks. Something is not right at the club. This does not look like a team who wants to win big. We almost look like we’re playing a training game. The only player who looks like a winner is Odegaard again. Shocking!
1 word…..stale!
– slow midfield
– so predictable
– Sakas been poor for months but he’s undroppable for some reason
– minimal team rotation
– fatigue (from no rotation)
– players played out of position continuously
– subs too late
– squad players show the level of coaching at training, if you aren’t naturally good yourself there’s zero improvement from training
– many wasted transfer
– failure to strengthen squad after another huge budget
– yawn
Supposed tactically astute manager than never changes tactics unless Pep does, some may be fooled into believing this “tacticsl genius” but where is it??? More like a mimic genius which credit he’s good at! Emery given that budget, we’d be in a better position with actual upward projection.
As written in the article weeks ago….I believe that MA has taken us as far as he possibly can with the absolutely massive amounts he’s been given that’s kept us ticking. Now that he has “his” squad now there’s nowhere to hide and we are slowly seeing it, we’ve been poor in many games this season with points papering over the cracks big time.
Time to change/upgrade before we start regressing which has already begun.
MA’s style of keeping the ball, playing it around in Arsenal’s half and losing it to opponents; making our best buys worst players too soon; and dropping points when it matters most have confirmed Arsenal’s hope to win the EPL trophy in the next decade under MA is unrealistic and the Board must look for a Godot.
Current Arsenal squad can never win the league, all they do is just side pass and back pass no true pass like the days of Fabregas and Ozil, odegard need to improve on his passes deadly striker is 100% needed. Most of the crosses into the box 8 no striker his there to link up with it. Am sorry we may find it hard to be in top4 these season if proper amendments is not done in January transfer
1. Saka and Martinelli have been very poor. Can’t beat any defenders and can’t put any delivery into the box. Arteta should get Pedro Neto to challenge Saka.
2. We don’t have efficient full backs. Ben White will not play in any of the top 6 teams at full back. Arteta should get a left back he can trust.
3. Odegaard at number 10 only keeps spinning like a frisbee. He doesn’t run with the ball into the opposition box and no take ons or shots on target. His ball is always sideways.
4. There is no competition for places. The squad is thin. Our attackers are comfortable because there is no competition.
nobody on the crosses either when they get there, that was more apparent last game than this…
White was better before, he is not going forward and that may be direction. He always has a bad cross or two
I think Odegaard’s play is indicative of where we are right now. Scurrying sideways.
Fully agree on the subs, Arteta has no confidence in his bench and I think that shows when they come on. The subs are generally predictable, Trossard at 60 or 70 for Martinelli is a given and then Nketia. After that it is just garbage time. Throwing Tomiyasu on today was really stupid.
We are so predictable right now to slow in attack and to man players out of form. Arteta need to swap the formation with left back coming to midfield I think other team have work it out
Either, the players have lost faith or they dont understand. They looked all out of ideas and lacklustre.
the chat about CFs – it won’t make any difference who’s CF if the ball doesn’t get played in to them. This smacks of the Ozil-Giroud era when we knocked it around the box but rarely actually into the box..
and Martinelli & Saka have been sussed with no plan-B.
currently, only Rice&MO playing with any intent or urgency; generally, a reluctance to take a risk.. Trossard, at times, as a sub, freshens things up; otherwise, everyone looks like the same plod, plod mould – and then we get picked off.. Huge transfer window for MA as he clearly doesn’t trust anyone outside his core 16 for the squad today..
I don’t think that there is much room in January. Ramsdale could bring in some cash, Eddie won’t bring much and ESR has been out of it for so long I think the same. Plus somebody has to take them. For the life of me I don’t know why Ramsdale isn’t being a pain in the ass as he will not be in the England squad. ESR may be patient because of injury but Arteta does not change without a reason so he is going to sit.
We have little cover trusted by the manager at the back, in midfield. There are players up front with one minor fault – they can’t score.
Given a lesson in joined up football by Fulham of all teams. I don’t know where we’ll go now.
I am beginning to believe that Mr Arteta is not going to lead us to anything this season and that the likes of Saka and Martinelli are perhaps over rated and given more praise than they deserve.
Saka needs help from the RB and Martinelli needs coaching. Both got natural ability, just lacking basics. That can be coached. If we are not careful Martinelli will just burn himself out, going down blind alleys. Thinking about it, so will Saka.
A mixed wave of emotions, i am gutted we have against WH and now Fulham but a told you so moment to the novices fanboys that his tactics are lacking and he aibt no saviour. 4 years with HIS squad, 500 mil spent and we play like this?
His micro management has killed our progress. It cant be that almost our players have been poor recently. The individual flair is gone. Micro to the extent of throw ins, our wing play is predictable. Players think first instead of being instinctive
if only they had listened to you so much anguish could have been spared !
Who are you, Paul Merson?
Give it a rest, anyone with eyes and an ounce of football knowledge could see that a team that creates too little and who cannot score is going to be found out eventually. That is on the Manager.
We dismantled a functioning midfield that made us proud last season. We are reaping the fruits of a stubborn manager who has favouritism on some players and not fielding the team on merit.
When we sayZinny is not a L.b,White is not a R.b,Havertz is not a Midfielder and Nketiah will never lead the line for champions,we are just saying the truth and Arteta should listen.
Let’s not forget, this Fulham side are mostly Arsenal rejects. What the hell were we doing? From the very start of the game we never looked confident. After the goal, we definitely went into our shell, rather than looking to bury Fulham. I was hoping they’d been given a rocket at half time, but they came out even more lethargic. The other games we lost, I thought we played well. This one we were truly terrible. I can’t see Citeh ever putting on a performance as abysmal as this, which is why we won’t win the league.
Out awful slow pedestrian tempo possession style of play wont win any league & might even struggle to get top 4
How are we supposed to win playing two games in 3 days in the most physically demanding league in the world?
Playing different than we currently are doing. Its poor football. Not fatigue. Mind, you do get fatigued playing the way we are.
Playing different won’t energize tired bodies. I don’t agree with your point sorry.
Rotation
We overspend in fees and wages on Chelsea and Man city rejects that’s why we don’t have quality to rotate.
800 million spent on first eleven. Poor spend distribution.
Still to make us playing two games in 3 days is criminal and deliberate to derail our title chance.
Some arrogant goobers deserved this
How is it that we see them, and not those who should. How is it with the image of the whole team, regardless of its position, to see the ominous future, and to fall with such precision Inside….And those who should have seen anything else? And they still don’t see anything….unfortunately.
For those very predictable sideway and back passes week in week out ………..
We got what we deserve. No complaint ……
As for the title ….. playing like we are doing, we don’t seriously deserve it. As for the FA and UCL, we aren’t serious enough for any of these or any trophy ….. our men are scared to penetrate and bully opponents’ midfields …….. quite a bad taste in my mouth.
Fulham deserved to him!! They were hungry for it.