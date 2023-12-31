Fulham v Arsenal Review – Another awful display leaves Gunners devastated

There is no surprise that Arteta made a few changes after our poor display just a few days ago.

Arsenal flew out of the traps and it paid off after just 4 mins when Martinelli’s shot was parried by the keeper but it fell straight on to Saka’s foot and we were quickly 1-0 ahead.

But strangely Arsenal let Fulham come at them, and maybe they sat back too much as a cross from Willian found Jimenez on the far post and the ball was rocketed under David Raya. So after half an hour it was back to all square at 1-1.

Arsenal still seemed strangely subdued and Fulham were happy to keep surging forward when given the chance.

A very flat first half has seen an even game with 50-50 possession and Fulham are value for a point at the moment.

Martinelli was given a clear shot just before half time but he seemed to slip and his shot went tantalisingly just wide of the post.

In added time Nketiah finally got a shot but was nowhere near the target from a wide area. All in all its been very frustrating and disappointing 45 minutes for Arsenal but Fulham will be feeling like they could get a result today….

The second half carried on with Arsenal finding no way past the Fulham block and more direct action in the Gunners half.

Then on the hour disaster struck with the ball pinballing all round Raya’s box until it fell to Decordova-Reid who couldn’t miss from two yards out.

Arsenal really needed to up the tempo and we could have had a quick equalizer but Saka got a clear volley completely wrong and it flew over the Fulham bar.

Arteta had to shake things up and took off White and Martinelli to put Trossard and Jesus on to beef up our ineffective attack.

Fulham are not looking like relegation candidates at all and Raya was forced into a full length dive to deny another goal for the home side.

After half an hour of tbe second half Fulham are putting on pressire and Arsenal have not had a shot on target since the break.

The rain became torrential which was hardly going to aid our cause.

But we suddenly moved up a gear and Arsenal were looking dangerous at last but they only have ten mins to come back and Fulham’s wall stood firm.

In fact Fulham looking far more dangerous and after a Saliba booking Raya was happy to see the freekick hit his bar.

The ref added 5 minutes to give Gooners hope but this has been a deathly blow to Arsenal’s title hopes with just one point from 3 games.

Arteta has got some serious work to do if he is to get his team nack into the winning groove.It’s not looking very good at the moment.

Happy Bloody New Year!

