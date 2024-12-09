Fulham v Arsenal Review – Do we need to forget about winning the title now?

Arsenal need to forget about the title race after Fulham draw

Arsenal are under expectation to win the Premier League this season after throwing away our leads for the past two years, but have they been putting too much pressure on themselves recently?

The Gunners fumbled at Craven Cottage suffering a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fulham after winning four times on the bounce in all tournaments.

The hosts stole the lead in the first half through Raul Jiminez after 11 minutes, who scored from the edge of the right hand side of the box tucking his effort into the bottom left corner.

Declan Rice had a golden chance later on in the first half to pull Arsenal level, but missed with a left footed shot from close range.

Not long afterwards Bukayo Saka found himself in the box and after beating a couple of Fulham defenders had his effort saved by the once Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Minutes into the second half, The Gunners hard work paid off through William Saliba, who scored for the second consecutive game from another corner, making it one a piece.

Towards the dying stages of the dual The North Londoner’s seemed to have found a winner after Gabriel Martinelli catapulted in a cross from the left wing which found Saka, who tidily tucked away his effort at the near side of Leno’s goal. However it was not to be Arsenal’s day, with VAR ruling out the strike due to it being whiskers offside!

In the end Mikel Arteta’s side would have to settle for a point.

Captain Martin Odegaard believes Arsenal need to avoid being distracted by the Premier League crown following the disappointing show today. The Norwegian explained: “We have to focus on ourselves. We don’t care about the other teams. We did a lot of good things.

“We have to do more and put the ball in the box more times, maybe be a bit more direct and aggressive, we could have won it in the end.”

He further said in relation to the end of the season:” It’s a very long way to go. We’ve said hundreds of times we have to keep going game by game.”

However, Arteta was less understanding and sympathetic after the match following a bitter draw which sees Arsenal now potentially nine points off Liverpool at the top of the league, if they win their game in hand against Everton which was postponed yesterday due to bad weather.

The Spaniard declared in terms of the result: “Gutted that we didn’t win because I think we deserved to win from the beginning to the end. We did almost everything that we had to do to win it. This is the quality of the opposition and the league. For millimetres we could have been here with a really dominant win.”

Arsenal need to take it one game at a time and forget about the bigger picture for the time being so that they avoid dropping more silly points.

If Arsenal are supposed to be 2024/25 Premier League Champions then they will be, but if they’re not then it is what it is and we move on.

All we can do is do our best, and to a certain extent we were at Fulham!

Liam Harding

