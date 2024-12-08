Fulham v Arsenal Review – The Gunners dominate completely but only get a draw

Arsenal kicked off captain Martin Odegaard’s 100th game for the Gunners against a team that had taken 5 points off us last season. We knew it was not going to be an easy game at Fulham, but we started very confidently, putting pressure on from the start and were all over the home side, but were shocked by Raul Jimenez in the 10th minute as he slipped the ball past Raya and suddenly we were behind.

But Arsenal’s heads didn’t drop and in the next 30 minutes with shots from Declan Rice missed and Saka’s 3 or 4 chances not getting through either.

But after the break we came back with renewed vigour and Kai Havertz nearly converted a corner but he sent it wide, but straight after yet another corner came in and Havertz managed to head it towards Saliba waiting in the box. VAR ruled that he was only just onside and thankfully we were back in the game, but despite the massive pressure the gunners still couldn’ find a way through.

As we nervously approached the end of the 90 minutes, Martinelli put in a great cross from Martinelli set up Bukayo Saka to finally put us in front, but after yet another VAR check it looked quite obvious that Martinelli had just strayed offside in the build-up, and that was the last chance of us getting all three points.

Yet again the Gunners have totally dminated the game with 67 percent possession but couldn’ get the ball in the net.

Fulham only had two shots against our 12 but came away with a point, and there will be lots of unhappy Arsenal fans taking the short journey back to North London.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…