Fulham v Arsenal Review – The Gunners dominate completely but only get a draw

Arsenal kicked off captain Martin Odegaard’s 100th game for the Gunners against a team that had taken 5 points off us last season. We knew it was not going to be an easy game at Fulham, but we started very confidently, putting pressure on from the start and were all over the home side, but were shocked by Raul Jimenez in the 10th minute as he slipped the ball past Raya and suddenly we were behind.
But Arsenal’s heads didn’t drop and in the next 30 minutes with shots from Declan Rice missed and Saka’s 3 or 4 chances not getting through either.
But after the break we came back with renewed vigour and Kai Havertz nearly converted a corner but he sent it wide, but straight after yet another corner came in and Havertz managed to head it towards Saliba waiting in the box. VAR ruled that he was only just onside and thankfully we were back in the game, but despite the massive pressure the gunners still couldn’ find a way through.
As we nervously approached the end of the 90 minutes, Martinelli put in a great cross from Martinelli set up Bukayo Saka to finally put us in front, but after yet another VAR check it looked quite obvious that Martinelli had just strayed offside in the build-up, and that was the last chance of us getting all three points.
Yet again the Gunners have totally dminated the game with 67 percent possession but couldn’ get the ball in the net.
Fulham only had two shots against our 12 but came away with a point, and there will be lots of unhappy Arsenal fans taking the short journey back to North London.
Our away form is dreadful.
Top 4 beckoning.
Well, it’s happened. Got to focus on Monaco’s visit next. COYG!!!
We have 8 wins and 7 other results. That is a terrible turn.
Fulham will play against Liverpool next. I hope the game will end in a draw
Liverpool will win because they don’t play for possession and control. And they have players who actually scores
Being a realist, the title race for us is over. You’ll only find missed opportunities looking at the top of the table
Spent close to a billion and can’t create a chance from open play against poor united and fulham. Arteta needs to go If slot wins the league this season. 5+ years and and a billion spent and nothing to show for. He has peaked and he is just our Brendan Rodger
😂😂
Arteta needs to bring home the league or the champions league or it’s should be the end of his tenure for me. Not adding a forward threat, either a creator or goal scorer in the summer will be his downfall.
Can not disagree with that. Its poor.
That’s what it’s starting to look like. Liverpool weren’t afraid to ditch BR even tho he got close for them. Then they landed gold with Klopp. Fans need to seriously ask themselves if Mikel is going to win a title either this year or next. If not. What is he even doing here?
For me the clock is ticking for many things. Martinelli has months to salvage his Arsenal career, Trossard, why should we sign him up on a new contract? Jorginho has looked better than Partey lately. And the manager has one trophy to his name that even ETH could win. At least Edu is leaving because the squad him and Mikel put together isn’t as solid as they thought. Going years without signing one top forward is criminal.
Rodgers took them close once, where they gave up a 5 point lead with only a few games to go. In one of those games they were 3-0 up with about 10 minutes to go and ended up drawing 😳
As for Klopp, 14 years in charge of teams in Germany (Mainz and Dortmund) before coming to England. Took him 5 years to win the PL iirc. He was a lot more experienced than Mikel.
Sigh. Good thing we didn’t do anything stupid like buy a world class striker. This team isn’t winning anything this year.
Or next.
Our big chance to pressure Liverpool and we failed, again and again and again. We failed to push home advantage the last two seasons and we are still failing. An easy game made hard by the way the manager approached the game. Great weekend for Liverpool so far. We just fail time after time to put pressure on teams when we have too. I am sorry but the system we play is susceptible.
Reggie, we are one dimensional team. We can’t win when combination of Saka and Odegaard doesn’t work. Now we have became even more one dimensional with our heavy reliance on the corners. This is not sustainable. Arteta prefers control over open play that create chances
Its laughable that some think its great we are so good at corners. They and the team forget, there is more to football than playing like Stoke or Bolton.
Isn’t it funny that all the funny people come crawling out the wood work when we don’t win
We were below par
A lot of players didn’t show up and far to many to mention. The off side goal was correct but a disgrace from Martinelli who not in a million years should be caught off side. Really lazy.
Poor defending for the goal but really really the moments coming are poor
i can’t understand why Martinelli was standing in an offside position, there was no pressure or advantage, could have been 2 metres onside in acres of space – unforgivable
Urgh, No brains.
Dominating completely and making sufficient meaningful forays into the Fulham penalty box are two different things.
The first half was disappointing. Plenty of possession but nothing to show. Fulham on the other hand worked hard to contain us and got a good opportunity to score and nailed it. If Smith Rowe had done better with his chance to run through on Raya, then I doubt the team could have managed a draw, let alone a win.
Second half was much better. Trossard needed to be subbed as he wasn’t at his best and Martinelli was an improvement, but later on sinned and was offside which nullified Saka’s goal and my elation that we had scored from open play.
There were opportunities but the final product was weak. Havertz should have at least made Leno make a good save from a good ball to him, and Jesus just let the ball go into Leno’s hands from a good chip to him. Rice had the chance to put in a decent ball into the box in the dying minutes and it went out of play.
As Odegaard said in his post match interview, Arsenal were not at their best and an opportunity to close the gap on Liverpool was lost
I disagree massively that Martinelli was an improvement. Not in a million years. Trossard is clever Martinelli is the straw man who can kick a ball. It was a case that NOBODY including our darling Odergaard could not influence the game. A bit like the utd game and a few others. The way we play and the set up is the main problem. When a good ball ( which is very rare) goes into the box, we are not set up for it. We look surprised and react late. Thats down to set up and tactics.
Will disagree on Martinelli, or perhaps it was getting the very nearly offside goal that improved the general feeling and mine, that we were back in it.
I don’t know why you had to refer to Odegaard in that way Reggie
Sue, apart from the offside no goal, what did Martinelli do? He achieves very little, plays with no intelligence and can not strike a ball. For me Trossard should not be rotating with him, he should be playing over him. Rotating is doing neither any good. It should be competition, not your turn now. Our left side will neve be as effective as it should because we favour the right, the way we play.
Got to agree with reggie on Trossard and on Martinelli
Both were poor today
Party playing right back in a game like this is poor
Didn’t over lap once…hasn’t got the.legs
Offered side ways and backward passes only.
Both our strikers went missing
The one that started and the one that came on
I thought a draw was a a disappointing result but a fair result
A lot of huff and puff but little quality
We move on to the next and see what that brings us
Chelski suffering at the hands of spuds at the moment
Onwards and upwards
When I saw Jesus coming on, I felt cold and knew that he was just taking someones place in the team. He just seems lifeless and clueless. He has won the league, what is up with him?
I thought we had a lot of players who played under par
The one consultation for today is we didn’t lose
This time. last season we walked away from craven cottage with zero points
Like. Most here am disappointed with the result And frustrated but we have not lost the league today and still in it
Pool to are the winners today without playing but they still got to win the postponed game at the end of the season so anything can happen
Martinelli is really starting to annoy me now. So easy to stay onside and he cannot even manage that! Otherwise he was dreadful.
Not just him though. Jesus offered zero after coming on. Havertz was poor, and Odegaard had an off day as well. Poor form coupled with yet more injuries, and we were always dropping points.
Whilst I still feel we are better than Liverpool man for man, we cannot possible win the league with the amount of injuries we keep sustaining. I’ve never seen anything this bad. I actually feel sorry for Arteta at this stage.
Liverpool need a major injury crisis, including a long absence of Salah for us to stand any chance of catching them.
I don’t for bad for Mikel since this is 100% his squad. He approved all these players, knowing a few of them were injury prone. Also let’s not forget him and Edu decide every summer to keep signing defenders and get no forwards, so every game all the pressure is put on the defense to keep a clean sheet, because Arsenal have to play inch perfect football to score a goal from open play since there is only one natural finisher in this entire squad. All these problems are of Mikel’s own making and he was given a pretty lienient budget since he’s walked through the doors.
I disagree. No manager gets rid of a player at the first sign of an injury. They always get another chance or so.
That said, Arteta has actually moved on from all of his injury-prone players fairly quickly. Most may still be at the club, but all are just squad players now, bar Partey. Even he was covered to some extent with Rice coming in last season, and Merino this summer.
Our injury crisis is so bad that even our over stacked defence is struggling for numbers. I never thought could possibly happen given the numbers we had.
I still think Arteta should go if we don’t win silverware this season, but it’s going to be almost impossible unless the injuries massively improve.
Sorry but Liverpool have a better attack
We have a better defense and midfield.
I don’t think they have but they score mire goals. Probably down to the way they play.
More.
They do but when all are players are back fit we will have a better defence
A proven fact
Goals win you games
Defences wins you leagues
We didn’t creat any chance from open play in the second….to be fair to Liverpool they have a better Attack…even Cheleashit score more goals than us……
What domination you saw in this game??
Do you think only possession stats means domination???
That’s laughable
Arteta has spent close to billion and still we are relying on set plays
We now have to concentrate on Carabou Cup and FA Cup….
League is already gone and CL is out of our scope
So we have to concentrate on Carabou Cup and FA Cup
He needs to go even if he wins either of the cups. Nothing short of Pl or Cl trophy after being on the job for 5+ years and spending a billion on his squad. We can not make excuses for him especially with the way Liverpool is performing with a new manager.
I agree with you on 5 years point but I wont say Slot is facing the same situation as Arteta when he joined Arsenal
Arteta had terrible squad at his disposal when he joined Arsenal unlike Slot who inherited very good squad from Klopp
But yes after getting 5 years and almost billion to spend, there shouldn’t be any excuses
Arteta said himself, he wanted to win the league within 5 years. Not a chance, with what we have seen so far.
We lost this game because MA’s selection to start the game was nonsense in my opinion.
He took probably two of our three best players out of their natural positions so far this season in Partey and Timber and weakened both the defence and midfield.
Why have two natural LB’s sitting on the bench, if he doesn’t trust them enough to start the game, why have them there?
It’s bad enough coping with the loss of Gabriel and Califiori at the back anyway.
I see Martinelli is coming in for the usual stick, this time for being offside – have we had a go at anyone else who has strayed offside during a game?
He showed why he should always be selected ahead of Trossard, who should be used as a “super sub”.
How many times have I read that possession means nothing over the last few years, when analising other performances and individuals? The negativity at that point then, must surely apply to today’s performance?
I read above that “the funny people come out of the woodwork”, after today’s result, selections and performance, I suggest that anyone who tries to defend what happened, should crawl back INTO the woodwork!!
In my opinion, this was down to the manager, just as the win against United was down to him – so don’t start the old “can’t wait to knock Arteta” plsybook!!
Watching the spud / chelsea game and the first twenty odd minutes have been more entertaining than The Arsenal produced in 95 minutes.
Agree with most ken but not Martinelli. The kid is lacking real quality. He doesn’t DESERVE to start. Both you and I know, the left is never going to function like the right but the set up dictates, it won’t.
I will ask you this question ken. Odergaard is our number 10, how many times does he join in the build up on the left?
Very rarely Reggie, but doesn’t that mean one of two things?
1. Either Odegaard is playing to instructions.
2. He isn’t the complete player we believe he is.
If Saka and Martinelli / Trossard were switched, what did you think would be the outcome?
We need to sign a top quality Striker in January. It is not rocket science to figure that out.
Can we ask Arteta why he signed Raheem Sterling on loan if he has no intention of starting him in matches?