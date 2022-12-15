Fulham wants struggling Arsenal man in January

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares could be on the move in the January transfer window after falling down the pecking order at the club.

The Portuguese star has been behind Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at the Emirates this season, which has made it hard for him to see any sort of action.

He will be keen to leave to revive his career and a Premier League club is now eyeing a move for him, according to reports.

The Sun reveals he is now on the radar of Premier League new boys Fulham and they could move to add him to their squad in January.

They signed Bernd Leno from the Gunners in the last transfer window, and the German has been in fine form, which encourages them to pursue another Arsenal benchwarmer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares was a surprising signing after his initial loan spell, but the players above him on the pecking order now are certainly better than him.

If Fulham offers a good fee, we can sell him knowing we have more than enough options for our right-back spot.

However, because we have so many competitions to play in, Mikel Arteta might want to keep him at the Emirates until the end of the season, at least.

