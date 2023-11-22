Fulham working hard to beat Arsenal to Brazilian midfielder

Fulham is making a strong push to secure the services of Andre Trindade, a midfielder who is also a target for Arsenal, as he contemplates a January move from Fluminense.

Andre had been linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the transfer did not materialise as he preferred not to change clubs in the middle of the Brazilian season. Staying on, he was subsequently rewarded with winning the Copa Libertadores.

As he prepares to leave in January, Arsenal faces competition from Fulham for his signature. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Fulham, managed by Marco Silva, is highly interested in Andre and sees him as a superb addition to their squad.

Fulham is reportedly ready to compete with other top Premier League clubs for Andre’s signature, and if they receive positive indications to proceed, they may gain an advantage over Arsenal in securing the midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Andre is one of the finest midfielders in Brazil at the moment, and we can tell that by looking at the clubs that are interested in a move for him.

The midfielder has been terrific in the last few months, and we must move in January to sign him as a replacement for Thomas Partey even if we do not sell the Ghanaian.

