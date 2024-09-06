Full Analysis of all Arsenal’s Champions League Group Stage opponents

As someone who struggles with change, I haven’t found the new Champions League format as stressful as I thought.

A League table where you have to face seeded teams from all 4 pots ensures we get more competitive fixtures than we get in the Group stages. There should also be more jeopardy when it reaches its conclusion compared to the traditional Matchday 5 and 6 where most of the favourites would already be qualified.

Not that this is the reason UEFA have changed their formula.

My initial reaction to Friday’s draw was our 8 fixtures could have been a lot worse and for travelling Gooners, there’s some lovely trips on the calendar.

For those planning around work or wanting to book flights, dates and times of all matches were clarified over the weekend.

A top 8 finish guarantees us a place in the last 16.

9-24 puts us in a two-legged play for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Here is a closer look at those standing in our way ….

Atalanta – A

One of Europe’s biggest talking points last seasons, the Europa League was their first trophy in 61 years and first ever European silverware. That meant they were the only side in the whole season to beat Bayer Leverkusen.

As is natural with any surprise package, the Italians have had interest for several of their key players.

Teun Koopmeiners departure was a saga.

It’s in our favour for this fixture to come early as La Dea start the season with some of their attackers on the sidelines for a period of time.

Yet such is the spirit around the club that no matter any injuries or transfers, the expectation will still be a high press, flying wing backs and lots of energy.

PSG – H

I think it’s a good time to welcome PSG to the Emirates?

The club are in transition with the departure of Mbappe. While that’s hurt the whole of Ligue 1 in terms of sponsorship and TV contracts, there are many in Paris who are glad the club have got away from the Galactico model.

Now Luis Enrique can work with a more balanced side with the understanding and patience to develop youngsters.

There is great talent, but they won’t rock up to North London with the air of prestige they have had over the years.

Shakhtar Donetsk – H

Like most sports team from Ukraine, motivation and perspective slightly different to their peers creating a unique team spirit.

Even before the war they were not good travellers, so we have luck of the draw that we face them at the Emirates.

It’s been confirmed their ‘home’ fixtures will be in Germany where the locals have been supportive and there is a large amount of refugees in the country.

One of the most emotional moments of last year’s CL was them beating Barcelona in front of unwavering support.

As is tradition, the Ukrainian Champions comprise of domestic based players surrounded by Brazilian exports?

Inter Milan- A

One of 5 Champions we will face with Inter Milan lifting the Scudetto for the 20th time.

The club have new owners after the previous regime built up debt which threatened bankruptcy, eventually unable to meet a deadline to pay what they owed.

It’s the kind of off the field issue which would have impacted them off the pitch previously, but this has been well managed.

In fact, they won Serie A by 19 points, despite getting big earners off the pay roll, bringing the average age of the squad down.

A marquee signing to become one of the favourites to win the Champions League was unlikely this summer, but most of the Ultras will be content they haven’t had to sell any of their crown jewels.

Martinez, Bastoni and DiMarco should all go from strength from strength.

Most importantly, Inzaghi has extended his contract at a time his reputation around the world is high.

He’s being given the credit of masterminding the 3-5-2 formation.

Arsenal have been back at the San Siro since 2003 but not against Inter since our famous 5-1 win. It remains arguably our greatest ever performance in Europe.

Sporting Lisbon – A

This is a banana skin against some people’s dark horses.

This is the same team and manager who knocked us out of the Europa League two years, and they are better now.

Such is the nature of the Portuguese League they won’t be able to hang on to Ruben Amorim forever. At one point in the summer, it looked like he was going to be the Liverpool or West Ham manager.

His 3-4-3 formation, tactical adaptability and calm demeanour has made his reputation skyrocket, and this Champions League campaign might be his job interview to the world. Especially when the 39-year-old faces Arteta.

Gooners might also be fascinated how Gyokeres performs against us? Has been linked heavily as a striker we are interested in.

Monaco – H

After a period of financial chaos Monaco have steadied themselves. That’s the word I will give them, steady. It’s just if it’s a season too soon to challenge PSG domestically and compete in Europe.

Wissam Ben Yader was surprisingly allowed to leave as a free agent while the club continue to rely on youth like Ben Seghir.

The Runners up in Ligue 1 had the second worst defensive record in the top half which tells you there strengths and weaknesses. Great going forward but vulnerable at the back.

At this level that will cost them

Dinamo Zagreb -H

The easiest game on paper.

The Croatians are the only side out of our 8 opponents who needed to go through the qualifying rounds.

Been a decade since they last recorded an away win in the Champions’ League Group stages.

If this fixture were away, I would mention a hostile atmosphere, but at the Emirates they will struggle.

A gulf in class between the two sides.

Quite simply a home banker

Girona – A

Perhaps the most romantic tie we have been drawn against, with Girona only in the La Liga for the 5th time in their history and their first ever Champions League campaign.

For the majority of their life span have completed in the third tier so this is a Cinderella story.

Part of the City Football Club who own Man City, there style of football is similar to that of the Etihad model.

Under the CFG model they have overseen promotion and qualification for Europe for the first time. Despite wealthy backers though it shouldn’t be assumed they have brought their way to success. Their scouting network has the rest of their country envious.

Law of averages says they won’t be able to domestically repeat their heroics again, but in Europe it’s a complete adventure where they have nothing to lose their intimate home of 14,000 fans.

How rare is that, where you face Spain’s 3rd best side, yet all the pressure is on you.

It’s so unique that we play a team who dominate possession and play attacking football, yet they can play with the freedom of having zero expectation.

