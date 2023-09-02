Full analysis of Arsenal’s group Stage opponents in the Champions League

After an underwhelming Transfer Deadline Day, we can now concentrate on the football again, and after 6 years away, Arsenal are dining again with Europe’s finest in the Champions League.

While not good enough to be taking any fixture for granted, the Gunners should be confident of reaching the knockout stages. We were not one of the top 8 sides seeded for Thursday’s draw, so our group could have been a lot worse.

While we will respect the other three clubs in Group B, we could have been paired with a Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Napoli or PSG.

Travelling Gooners can look forward to trips to Spain, Holland and France. A pleasant difference from the random European cities some had to travel to in the Europa League.

Here’s a little bit more insight into who we will face in the Champions League group stages

Sevilla

No team has won the UEFA Cup/Europa League more times than Sevilla, a record they are rightly proud of. Of any team who finished third in their groups, Los Nervionenses might be the most accepting as they would then get a chance to defend their trophy. Yet they want to try and obviously make a mark at the highest level possible.

Whether they can be debatable because they are in the unique situation of being Spain’s 12th best side based on last season, yet get the opportunity to compete on this stage as a reward for their latest Europa success. Their finish in La Liga suggests an inconsistent side but this club is unique in that something special happens to them on a European night. It’s like a spell takes over the city, making their stadium intimidating.

As fans and a squad, they have so much experience in winning knockout football they won’t be daunted in the slightest. Given their domestic form and having three managers in one campaign, they did well to create something beautiful out of an ugly situation, but you can’t ignore that it’s largely the same squad who at one point were strongly flirting with relegation. If that’s on paper your toughest opponent in the group, you bite your hand off.

As a two-legged tie, they would be tricky because they have lots of experience and knowhow in one off occasions.

In the last two decades, their record in Europe means they deserve respect especially on home soil. Yet player for player, we are younger, fresher and have more potential.

PSV Eindhoven

We shared the same group with PSV 12 months ago in the Europa League with both winning their home matches. A lot has changed though to the Dutch side since then.

Exciting youngsters at the time, Simmons failed to have his loan turn permanent, while Gakpo was sold in January in the middle of a title race.

Having worked his way up to manager since 2018 and having gained a glowing reputation for the football he was developing, Rudd Van Nistelrooy walked away feeling not supported by his employers.

While it’s natural In Holland for Eredivisie clubs to develop youngsters before sending them elsewhere in Europe, Nistelroy clearly felt haven taken strides, steps backwards have been happening in 2023.

You could argue they are a weaker team now then to the one we faced ironically a level below? A couple of youngsters will again get noticed and they have re-signed Lozano, but nothing for Arsenal to fear.

RC Lens

As recently as 2020 were playing in Ligue 2. They have gone from that to finishing only a point behind PSG last season in the title race, incredible when you consider the difference in finances.

As you can imagine, they have lost a couple of key players as a result of punching above their weight, and already there are early signs domestically that they are struggling now with a spotlight on them and newfound expectations.

It’s only their third ever Champions League campaign with their first appearance also involving Arsenal, when they won 1-0 at Wembley.

I can see a scenario where Lens might struggle to match the heights of last season in France, but be a dark horse in this group.

The CL puts them back in an environment that better suits them, the role of underdogs. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Sevilla and PSV are winnable home games for a team who has more momentum than them. For a 4th choice team that’s all you can ask for.

The Group could have been a lot worse and this could be one that Lens can get out of.

Your views on the group guys?

Dan

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…