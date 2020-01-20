Full analysis of the Arsenal squad and who should stay in the long term

Arteta will be spending now until the summer observing who is good enough to fit into his ethos. A lot of Arsenal players have been praised for their individual improvement under the new manager, although many have had enough chances to prove if they belong at this level.
This question isn’t based on this window more long term in what is a new era for the club
Who would you keep or sell out of the current squad?
Leno – Keep
My opinion remains he’s not as good as some of our fan base think, but certainly not an area we have to fix. Hopefully Arteta can work on the whole passing out from the back, as in… never!
Martinez- Sell
So, it looks like our new manager also has a policy of having a ‘cup keeper’. If he insists on that being the time the Argentine gets game time, you have to ask is he mentally strong enough to cope with a Europa League semi-final, etc. I can see him costing us at some point.
Kolasinac- Sell
I just don’t get why we didn’t sell him instead of Monreal. Apparently, his strength is going forward but it’s not like his attacking statistics make up for how bad a defender he is. He always gives 100 per cent, but if you can’t trust your left back to defend, he’s not good enough at this level.
Tierney – Keep
Injuries means we can’t really judge him in an Arsenal shirt yet.
Bellerin – Sell
Niggling injuries means we are yet to see if he has the same pace he had before being out for nearly a year. I’m starting to think of what assets we have to reinvest in the team, and we could be running out of time for one of the Spanish giants to pay serious money for him.
Maitland-Niles – Sell
AMN has made it clear he doesn’t want to be a full back. Two managers though have deemed him not good enough to get a run in the side in midfield. As much as it’s crucial to have players with Arsenal DNA, I’m not sure he’s good enough for this level.
Chambers – Keep
He shows enough skills on the ball to make me believe an Arteta could coach him into being a better player, as a first-choice centre-back or a DM. He let himself down recently though when he didn’t take advantage of his time in the team. His latest injury sums up his career, can’t get a run in the team.
Holding – Keep
Once fit, I believe he has the potential to be coached and developed into a first-choice centre back. One of the few players that Emery improved before he got injured.
Luiz- Sell
Chelsea fans warned us he could only play in a back three. He has too many breakdowns in concentration and makes the confidence of those around him worse. Has improved since being dropped but you can’t rely on him.
Sokratis- Sell
With Mustafi not starting in the Premiership the Greek defender has been unable any longer to escape criticism. One of the few leaders we have but punching your fist in the air doesn’t mean you are good enough.
Mustafi – Sell
He is not as bad as some make out but he has been made a scapegoat. Mentally he is not strong enough to help younger peers, although some gooners’ behaviour towards him is counter productive.
For the man’s own mindset needs a fresh environment where he can start again.
Mavropanos – Keep
Injuries mean has never been able to justify the high reputation he has behind the scenes. He might look back as this season as a chance missed, with a position up for grabs. His loan move is make or break. Bear in mind he will be playing in Germany’s second division so if he doesn’t excel at that level it would be worrying.
Saka- Keep
A hard year to break into the first team. At times he is trying to play it safe with his final ball instead of naturally being instinctive. He is very young though and needs to hit the gym and get some muscles.
Guendouzi- Keep
He has been my player of the season so far although went off the boil over Christmas. At times he been our closest thing to a leader. He shows his age at time by not being disciplined in terms of his positioning, often doing too much on his own. Arteta needs to identify his best position and DM is not one of them. It’s worth remembering how little time he’s been playing at the highest level.
Xhaka- keep
I was a bit worried to hear how close the midfielder was to quitting the club in January. As a Gooner who stuck up for him it’s hard to think how easy it was for him to walk away. In the short term he’s happy but what happens the next time he makes a mistake? The fact is; it’s now three managers in a row who want him to start making me think he tactically offers something that not all fans notice.
Torreira – Sell
My opinion is more based on what he and his agent keep saying. We have to set standards. If he’s home sick and not settling then he’s not good enough to be begging to stay. I did wonder if him bombing forward was him being ill disciplined or tactical. His improvement since Emery left answers that question.
Dani Ceballos- Don’t Sign
Typical of our fan base, this player got high praise after his display against Burnley but didn’t kick on. He was unlucky to play under the negative Emery, you feel he is more an Arteta type of player. He would have to do something special for Arsenal to give Real Madrid serious money for him. Maybe another loan deal?
Ozil – Keep
Emery spent too long focusing on what the player couldn’t do instead of playing to his strengths, which is a manager’s job. He has shown that under our new ethos he is willing to put the yards in. He wWas brought to club to make goals, stats say he’s done that. We can’t blame him for others not doing their jobs
Pepe- Keep
We can’t hide the fact he’s been a waste of money, especially when those same funds could have been used for a defender or two… Our owners have a right to wonder why such a resource has been starting on the bench in big fixtures. I hope it is he’s just taking time to settle into a new culture and learn new language, etc but is he now running out of excuses?
Willock- Keep
The most impressive of our academy graduates. He drives from the midfield and seems to have the personality where he’s not afraid to get on the ball and make thing happen. His final ball and decision-making will get better with age.
Reiss Nelson – Sell
With your youngsters you’re not just looking at their talent but their mentality. I feel Nelson plays it safe and is yet to show the courage to demand the ball and try new things. It’s like he’s scared of getting things wrong.
Laca- Keep
Whisper it quietly, I prefer Laca to Auba. I just love his work rate which you need in a modern-day striker, the days of just being able to hang around the penalty area are over. I’m not worried about his goal drought and still think he’s a 20-plus goal scorer if he stays fit. But the moment though he makes it clear he won’t extend his contract, sell him. The days of begging people to stay should be over.
Auba – Keep
Has this knack of not doing a lot before putting the ball in the back of the net. I am interested in how Arteta had him working harder before his suspension. At his age I can understand if he feels he needs to move to win trophies. Give him a take it or leave it offer but don’t let it become a saga.
Martinelli- Keep
I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I feel our one hope might be the youth we have at the club, and he could be the face of a new era for us. Ahead of schedule in terms of game time, scoring a range of goals but also with a great work rate. He will naturally have a dip in form based on his age, but could be something special. The worst case is that one day we will get a huge fee for him. Either way, great work by Edu.
Eddie Nketiah – Loan out
Scored lots off the bench at Elland Road to the point where Leeds Fans are disappointed his loan was called short (which could yet cost them promotion). But finding the net in the Championship doesn’t mean you are ready for the Premiership. As high as his reputation is, the fact remains he’s scored in one game for the senior team. And that means when he features, he’s trying to force things. The quicker he gets that first Premier League goal, the easier it will be for him.
Who would you keep or sell, looking at the long term?
Be kind in the comments please…
Dan Smith
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Kolasinac bullies the opponents and he rarely gets long-term injury, whereas Tierney has gotten two long-term injuries since joining us. Bellerin is not in his top form for two seasons and gets injured frequently, as compared to Maitland-Niles who is more versatile and has been playing as RB brilliantly in Arteta’s system
Torreira is the best interceptor and tackler. Ceballos hasn’t gotten enough starting chances yet, whereas Ozil has played for four different managers and rarely produces at away games
Pepe has around four months left to show more contribution and Nelson is ready to replace him if he fails. Aubameyang, Lacazette and Nketiah can leave if they find greener pastures, because we need a fully committed striker to lead the front line
Tierney was bought with the Club knowing he needed a hernia operation.When he got himself fit and was just starting to get himself into the team he was injured with a foul. That is unlucky.That is not an injury prone player.Your getting yourself muddled with Willshire and Diaby.They were injury prone.So was Rosicky. FFS give Tierneu a chance before writing him off.
Ozil in Away games under MA has been one of our most consistent performers.That PAL is a fact. If you ever went to games as opposed to watching blogs all your life you might actually get some perspective of football and what it’s all about
You lost me at Ozil, keep.
You know nothing about modern football
Leno is not as good as people make him?
Have you heard pundits reviews on him this season?
You do realize with him and PEA, We’ll be at the bottom of the table right now?
One of the most underrated goalkeeper in the league when ho needs to play for a settled and balanced team. We all saw what he’s capable of when the defense kept leaking goals like a basket with water in it.
Yes so he’s made one terrible mistake this season but he’s done too many good this season to even suggest he’s not that good.
Have you read what people keep saying about Kepa Arrizeabalaga?who’s the most expensive goalkeeper?
They came in the same season, but Kepa’s performance and mistakes have been more woeful than anyone can imagine.
Alright after saying he’s not as good as he seems, you went ahead to say keep him…keep him for what exactly if he’s not that really good?
Again another plain lie regarding AMN not being good enough for midfield. You do realize right from under Wenger he was the one asked to play the RB to cover for Bellerin?
Also you also do realize it’s still the same guy who played as left back for a while and owned it?
he has never been given a proper run in his natural position.
You’re among those of us who always wanted Ozil to play in his natural position, who cited playing on the wings something tough for him, but now we can’t make the same statement for AMN who hasn’t even gotten his chance yet because the club refuses to bring in another RB? You can beg for Ozil to play in his position and not the wings, but will cast off a talented going player that has been wasted as a RB filling in for Bellerin for the past 3 years now.
Yeah, Double standards right? that’s what I thought.
Then you went on to say keep Ozil, who I love no doubt but who we all know we need to move on from.
The only mysterious issue I’ll back you at is Xhaka.
Xhaka offers something technical to the team, he struggled under Wenger and Emery, but Arteta who seems to be a smart coach already is using him to his best.
I know people will come for your head and mine on that one but it’s the truth most people will deny.
I’m no Xhaka’s fan but I’ve seen and watched his play under Arteta. It ain’t just about staring at the TV waiting to scream goal.
Nelson needs to go on loan to an EPL club, Nketiah needs to stay, knowing our two senior strikers might bail on us
Aubameyang and Martinelli have been arsenals best players this season doing EXACTLY their job but you made it sound as though, Lacazette is a better player. I will not be nice to you at all so I ask: do you think with your feet?
He didn’t say Lacazette was a better player.He said he preferred him over Aubamayang and went in to clearly say why he preferred him in the team.Not in place of.Not instead of.He simply prefers him as a player.
It begs the question PAL-what do you think with? Your Arse?
I agree with most, Dan, but I want to keep Torreira and sell Mavropanos.
Another Ozil’s worshiper posing in “ neutral adviser”….so,disposing Torreira and Bellerin is ok and keeping Ozil and Xhaka is “ a must”…tou know nothing about football,go cry in front of Ozil’s door….
Keep Özil, Xhaka and Chambers but not Torreira?
Wtf?
I think I will wait till May to think about who stays + who leaves.
Results determine nearly everything.
If we win the EL and make the CL every one would be invited to stay I should imagine.
If we make top 4 in the League again everyone would be invited to stay.
5th or 6th will see 6-7 leave.
However a failed EL campaign and finishing below 6th then I expect a mass exodus.
An interesting look at the “long table” as published in FFT.
Sun Jan 19
A view of how far ahead Liverpool are.
We are 7 points from the relegation zone yet we are also in contention for Europe 🙂
Also shows we are in a battle with 10 teams for top 6.
If we beat Chelsea we just might be in with a shout for 4th place….might I know but…
Pts Team(s)
64 Liverpool
63
62
61
60
59
58
57
56
55
54
53
52
51
50
49
48 Man City
47
46
45 Leicester
44
43
42
41
40
39 Chelsea
38
37
36
35
34 Man United Wolves
33 Sheff United
32
31 Tottenham
30 Crystal Palace
29 Arsenal Everton Newcastle
28 Southampton
27 Burnley
26
25 Brighton
24
23 West Ham Watford
22 Aston Villa
21
20 Bournemouth
19
18
17 Norwich
Doesn’t make very good reading!! 🙈
I agree with most of your choices. As an ex teacher of meditation I would say that there are some players who just cannot concentrate for ninety minutes. That’s bad enough but add recklessness to that and you have a bad combination. One of those moments cost us dearly against Brighton last season. He cost us a top four place. You know who I am talking about. We should sell him.