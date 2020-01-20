Full analysis of the Arsenal squad and who should stay in the long term

Arteta will be spending now until the summer observing who is good enough to fit into his ethos. A lot of Arsenal players have been praised for their individual improvement under the new manager, although many have had enough chances to prove if they belong at this level.

This question isn’t based on this window more long term in what is a new era for the club

Who would you keep or sell out of the current squad?

Leno – Keep

My opinion remains he’s not as good as some of our fan base think, but certainly not an area we have to fix. Hopefully Arteta can work on the whole passing out from the back, as in… never!

Martinez- Sell

So, it looks like our new manager also has a policy of having a ‘cup keeper’. If he insists on that being the time the Argentine gets game time, you have to ask is he mentally strong enough to cope with a Europa League semi-final, etc. I can see him costing us at some point.

Kolasinac- Sell

I just don’t get why we didn’t sell him instead of Monreal. Apparently, his strength is going forward but it’s not like his attacking statistics make up for how bad a defender he is. He always gives 100 per cent, but if you can’t trust your left back to defend, he’s not good enough at this level.

Tierney – Keep

Injuries means we can’t really judge him in an Arsenal shirt yet.

Bellerin – Sell

Niggling injuries means we are yet to see if he has the same pace he had before being out for nearly a year. I’m starting to think of what assets we have to reinvest in the team, and we could be running out of time for one of the Spanish giants to pay serious money for him.

Maitland-Niles – Sell

AMN has made it clear he doesn’t want to be a full back. Two managers though have deemed him not good enough to get a run in the side in midfield. As much as it’s crucial to have players with Arsenal DNA, I’m not sure he’s good enough for this level.

Chambers – Keep

He shows enough skills on the ball to make me believe an Arteta could coach him into being a better player, as a first-choice centre-back or a DM. He let himself down recently though when he didn’t take advantage of his time in the team. His latest injury sums up his career, can’t get a run in the team.

Holding – Keep

Once fit, I believe he has the potential to be coached and developed into a first-choice centre back. One of the few players that Emery improved before he got injured.

Luiz- Sell

Chelsea fans warned us he could only play in a back three. He has too many breakdowns in concentration and makes the confidence of those around him worse. Has improved since being dropped but you can’t rely on him.

Sokratis- Sell

With Mustafi not starting in the Premiership the Greek defender has been unable any longer to escape criticism. One of the few leaders we have but punching your fist in the air doesn’t mean you are good enough.

Mustafi – Sell

He is not as bad as some make out but he has been made a scapegoat. Mentally he is not strong enough to help younger peers, although some gooners’ behaviour towards him is counter productive.

For the man’s own mindset needs a fresh environment where he can start again.

Mavropanos – Keep

Injuries mean has never been able to justify the high reputation he has behind the scenes. He might look back as this season as a chance missed, with a position up for grabs. His loan move is make or break. Bear in mind he will be playing in Germany’s second division so if he doesn’t excel at that level it would be worrying.

Saka- Keep

A hard year to break into the first team. At times he is trying to play it safe with his final ball instead of naturally being instinctive. He is very young though and needs to hit the gym and get some muscles.

Guendouzi- Keep

He has been my player of the season so far although went off the boil over Christmas. At times he been our closest thing to a leader. He shows his age at time by not being disciplined in terms of his positioning, often doing too much on his own. Arteta needs to identify his best position and DM is not one of them. It’s worth remembering how little time he’s been playing at the highest level.

Xhaka- keep

I was a bit worried to hear how close the midfielder was to quitting the club in January. As a Gooner who stuck up for him it’s hard to think how easy it was for him to walk away. In the short term he’s happy but what happens the next time he makes a mistake? The fact is; it’s now three managers in a row who want him to start making me think he tactically offers something that not all fans notice.

Torreira – Sell

My opinion is more based on what he and his agent keep saying. We have to set standards. If he’s home sick and not settling then he’s not good enough to be begging to stay. I did wonder if him bombing forward was him being ill disciplined or tactical. His improvement since Emery left answers that question.

Dani Ceballos- Don’t Sign

Typical of our fan base, this player got high praise after his display against Burnley but didn’t kick on. He was unlucky to play under the negative Emery, you feel he is more an Arteta type of player. He would have to do something special for Arsenal to give Real Madrid serious money for him. Maybe another loan deal?

Ozil – Keep

Emery spent too long focusing on what the player couldn’t do instead of playing to his strengths, which is a manager’s job. He has shown that under our new ethos he is willing to put the yards in. He wWas brought to club to make goals, stats say he’s done that. We can’t blame him for others not doing their jobs

Pepe- Keep

We can’t hide the fact he’s been a waste of money, especially when those same funds could have been used for a defender or two… Our owners have a right to wonder why such a resource has been starting on the bench in big fixtures. I hope it is he’s just taking time to settle into a new culture and learn new language, etc but is he now running out of excuses?

Willock- Keep

The most impressive of our academy graduates. He drives from the midfield and seems to have the personality where he’s not afraid to get on the ball and make thing happen. His final ball and decision-making will get better with age.

Reiss Nelson – Sell

With your youngsters you’re not just looking at their talent but their mentality. I feel Nelson plays it safe and is yet to show the courage to demand the ball and try new things. It’s like he’s scared of getting things wrong.

Laca- Keep

Whisper it quietly, I prefer Laca to Auba. I just love his work rate which you need in a modern-day striker, the days of just being able to hang around the penalty area are over. I’m not worried about his goal drought and still think he’s a 20-plus goal scorer if he stays fit. But the moment though he makes it clear he won’t extend his contract, sell him. The days of begging people to stay should be over.

Auba – Keep

Has this knack of not doing a lot before putting the ball in the back of the net. I am interested in how Arteta had him working harder before his suspension. At his age I can understand if he feels he needs to move to win trophies. Give him a take it or leave it offer but don’t let it become a saga.

Martinelli- Keep

I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I feel our one hope might be the youth we have at the club, and he could be the face of a new era for us. Ahead of schedule in terms of game time, scoring a range of goals but also with a great work rate. He will naturally have a dip in form based on his age, but could be something special. The worst case is that one day we will get a huge fee for him. Either way, great work by Edu.

Eddie Nketiah – Loan out

Scored lots off the bench at Elland Road to the point where Leeds Fans are disappointed his loan was called short (which could yet cost them promotion). But finding the net in the Championship doesn’t mean you are ready for the Premiership. As high as his reputation is, the fact remains he’s scored in one game for the senior team. And that means when he features, he’s trying to force things. The quicker he gets that first Premier League goal, the easier it will be for him.

Who would you keep or sell, looking at the long term?

Be kind in the comments please…

Dan Smith