Full Arsenal fixture list 20/21 – We face a tough start with 2 derbies then Liverpool away….

Everyone has been waiting eagerly for the new Premier League fixtures to come out, and they have finally been released this morning.
It all feels a bit surreal considering that we haven’t even really finished the last season yet, but at least we now what the scheduled fixtures are supposed to be, if coronavirus allows us to fulfil them.
Obviously we play Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley in just ten days, but it seems that we will be travelling to Anfield to face the Champions again just a month later.
But first off all we have to start with two local derbies, which are always unpredictable especially at the start of the season. Fulham away may look easy on paper, and then the Hammers are coming to the Emirates before the Liverpool game. It is probably vital that we build a little bit of confidence before our trip to Anfield, which has been a nightmare journey for the Gunners in recent times.
After that October is not looking easy either, with us facing both Manchester clubs away from home, and Sheffield United and Leicester at the Emirates, all four teams having finished above us last season…
Here is the full timetable…..
What do you think of that?
Sept WWD
Oct WDWW
Nov WWW
Dec WWWLWW
Jan WWWD
Feb LWWLL
Mar WWW
Apr WDWD
May LWLWW
June Not finished with our championship celebrations.
It is difficult to avoid local derbies given the number of London based teams in the EPL.
We will get a good idea by the end of October, how Arsenal are travelling, with October looking a tough month.. Then again there are no easy games in the EPL.
Looking at the fixtures, there are no easy fixtures..
First three
Fulham (i expect a win)
West ham (i expect another win)
Liverpool (i expect us to draw)
That will be a decent start… but won’t be mad if we lose to Liverpool at Anfield in a close game but delighted if we win there…
What’s with October though? City, Leicester, Utd.
Its going to be a cracker
Derby day 1&2 winnable games my worry is away games and how we’ll turn up. Hope Arteta is working on that way record
This fixture is super crazy, probably one of our most difficult fixtures. How we do in the transfer window would reflect massively on our results. Get in a Partey, Aouar, Gabriel, With Auba signing, And I’m telling you even Liverpool would not want to play us home or away.