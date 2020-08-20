Full Arsenal fixture list 20/21 – We face a tough start with 2 derbies then Liverpool away….

Everyone has been waiting eagerly for the new Premier League fixtures to come out, and they have finally been released this morning.

It all feels a bit surreal considering that we haven’t even really finished the last season yet, but at least we now what the scheduled fixtures are supposed to be, if coronavirus allows us to fulfil them.

Obviously we play Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley in just ten days, but it seems that we will be travelling to Anfield to face the Champions again just a month later.

But first off all we have to start with two local derbies, which are always unpredictable especially at the start of the season. Fulham away may look easy on paper, and then the Hammers are coming to the Emirates before the Liverpool game. It is probably vital that we build a little bit of confidence before our trip to Anfield, which has been a nightmare journey for the Gunners in recent times.

After that October is not looking easy either, with us facing both Manchester clubs away from home, and Sheffield United and Leicester at the Emirates, all four teams having finished above us last season…

Here is the full timetable…..



What do you think of that?