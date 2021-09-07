Full Arsenal injury news ahead of Norwich clash

As much as we have been treated to an international break that featured such awe-inspiring matches as England’s World Cup Qualifiers against Hungary and the mighty Andorra, and with a trip to Poland to come tomorrow night, the fact is that most of us cannot wait for the interlull to end and we can get back to proper football at last.
No one will be looking forward to it more than Mikel Arteta who is desperate to get some points on the board and the critics off his back when we face Norwich at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.
The great news for Arsenal is that we hope to see the pairing of Ben White and Gabriel together at last in defence, and there is also the likelihood of having Thomas Partey back in midfield alongside Lokonga although he may not be risked for 90 minutes.
All Arteta’s new signings should be available, although Tomiyasu will have only just arrived and will need time to settle in and train with his team-mates for a couple of weeks at least.
We have had injury scares from Elneny and Kolasinac on international duty, but they should be available by the weekend although Elneny is not completely certain.
Eddie Nketiah is still recovering and is a big doubt for Saturday, and the only other certain absentee is Granit Xhaka, who is suspended but is also isolating after contracting Covid on international duty with Switzerland.
So, all in all, Arteta will have a very big squad to choose from for a change, and he has had free time to train most of them together as a group ahead of the Norwich match.
Arsenal’s season starts now!
Xhaka is gone for 3 games? If so, will be interesting to see how we fare without him:
Most errors leading to goal since 16-17:
1st: 8 – Xhaka
2nd: 5 – Cedric
Most red cards since 16-17:
1st: 4 – Xhaka
2nd 4- David Luiz
Your last paragraph Admin Pat is key. I so want the team to show us what they can do. Fewer absentees and hopefully the all important return of key players = a decisive win. Anything less than that, then I fear for the season. Mentality, mentality , mentality is required
Midfield is still a worry with no Xhaka available, Partey & Elneny possibly not 100% and Lokanga still very new. Still should be able to field a team capable of giving Norwich a good beating though so let’s hope it goes well and things begin to improve.
No Xhaka is a bonus!
We just have to start scoring goals
Not worried about the back 7.
Saka Smith and Ode are key.
But it is the 200m frontline Lacca Auba and Pepe which will win or lose it for us. Martinelli too.
On paper we should blow Norwich and Burnley away. Skipper Aubameyang must inspire the team
Leno
Tomi. White. Gab
Partey AL
Saka. Odegarrd. Esr
Auba
We only playing ten Jim?
Come on the ten men !
Xhaka sent off again! 🤣
Lacazette.
Smith. Odegaard. Saka.
Lokonga. Elneny.
Tierney. Gabriel. White. Cedric.
Leno.
Sub – Partey, Aubameyang, Pepe.
Partey/Elneny played well together previously.. Lokonga is looking good, so it doesn’t look like we’ll miss Xhaka.
White/Gabriel/Partey back is a massive plus!!
Can’t wait for the match
Sue I posted my comment on Xhaka without having seen yours, looks like we agree about Longoka and not missing Xhaka.
While let’s see what happens on Saturday because as I mentioned earlier our season will start after those three games
When TP plays alongside Longoka,people will realise what a mistake it was not to sell Xhaka,we should have taken the 13M,keep Elneny as back up because we won’t get near that amount for him,I believe we could have managed this season without Xhaka and giving more playing time and experience to youngsters.