Full Arsenal injury update ahead of Brighton clash – Still Covid problems

Arsenal may have had a wonderful win over Chelsea at the weekend, but with the games coming thick and fast there is no time for rest.
The Brighton game is still full of pressure, if not more, when you think that if Arsenal had actually lost to Chelsea we would only be one point ahead of the Seagulls today!
Now there is no doubt in my mind that Mikel Arteta would be rotating the squad to try and maintain the energy levels in a squad that is playing every three days at the moment, but three players that I am sure would have played today are not available because of the Covid-19 protocols.
We already know that we will not have our expensive signing Thomas Partey through injury, and he has only managed two full games since his deadline day arrival. We surely would be further up the table if he had been fit all season.
And our other big signing, Gabriel Magalhaes, is also unavailable after testing positive with Covid-19 and will miss at least our next two matches.
Also, two other Brazilians, David Luiz and Willian, are both also in isolation and cannot rejoin the group training again until the 31st.
But although these four can’t play, I still think that Arteta will be rotating a good bit, and Aubameyang, Nketiah, Ceballos and Mustafi, who were unused subs on Saturday, will probably be in the starting line-up today.
I believe Partey is back to full training as of yesterday ,so hopefully he will be back next game .
Mustafi, Ceballos??.
Hope Lacazettee keeps his spot as he is finding good form.
Trudeau please sir can you explain what you mean by “finding good form” because all Lacazette did in the last match was to score a penalty. I really expected more from Lacazette when we signed him and I really wanted him to be an Arsenal legend like Henry because he’s french like me but he has mostly disappointed me, how can we buy a striker for 50million who always lose a one on one, I was so happy when Leno saved that penalty because if not, that Lacazette miss would have come back to bite us.
How many chances does nketiah need before arteta realizes he is well below average for a premiership side … bielsa not needing him … and there is no way we would bring in bamford who kept this guy out of Leeds side … should have been enough to let him go but somehow he is still around wandering aimlessly on the pitch like a lost cloud … we should probably offload him and laca in January and invest in a mobile forward in the sane mould
The day lacazette was bought, I drank some bottles of beer in celebration. Wish I could vomit that beer 2day. His misses disgusts me — utterly disappointing !