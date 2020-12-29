Full Arsenal injury update ahead of Brighton clash – Still Covid problems

Arsenal may have had a wonderful win over Chelsea at the weekend, but with the games coming thick and fast there is no time for rest.

The Brighton game is still full of pressure, if not more, when you think that if Arsenal had actually lost to Chelsea we would only be one point ahead of the Seagulls today!

Now there is no doubt in my mind that Mikel Arteta would be rotating the squad to try and maintain the energy levels in a squad that is playing every three days at the moment, but three players that I am sure would have played today are not available because of the Covid-19 protocols.

We already know that we will not have our expensive signing Thomas Partey through injury, and he has only managed two full games since his deadline day arrival. We surely would be further up the table if he had been fit all season.

And our other big signing, Gabriel Magalhaes, is also unavailable after testing positive with Covid-19 and will miss at least our next two matches.

Also, two other Brazilians, David Luiz and Willian, are both also in isolation and cannot rejoin the group training again until the 31st.

But although these four can’t play, I still think that Arteta will be rotating a good bit, and Aubameyang, Nketiah, Ceballos and Mustafi, who were unused subs on Saturday, will probably be in the starting line-up today.