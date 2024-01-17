Full Arsenal injury update on their return from Dubai winter break – Zinchenko still not recovered

When they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates this weekend, Arsenal will return to Premier League action following their PL mid-season break.

Gooners will be hoping that the break has allowed them to recover, recharge, and be prepared to put on a fantastic performance against Palace.

Ahead of the game, the Evening Standard provided a worrying update on Oleksander Zinchenko. The left-back suffered a calf injury before Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham on New Year’s Eve. The hope was that he would play when Arsenal met Liverpool in the FA Cup; however, the injury forced him to miss that 2-0 FA Cup loss as well.

And now, the Evening Standard reports that, despite Zinchenko’s determination to be available for the Palace fixture, he is unlikely to start that game as Jakub Kiwior may end up filling in at left back once more.

Most Gooners are not confident with Kiwior at left back, but they may be forced to trust him, with a move for a left back bearing no fruit yet in the transfer window.

Other than Zinchenko, the Evening Standard says Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are making strong progress in their recovery from injuries but are still a few weeks away from playing.

Fortunately, Gabriel Jesus, who missed the FA Cup loss to Liverpool due to a knee injury, will be fit to start versus Palace.

That said, Jurrien Timber, who is back training on grass, is still not ready to return and won’t be available to play for quite a lomg time.

