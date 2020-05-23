Full Documentary on Arsenal greatest legend – Thierry Henry

There are very few Arsenal fans that would disagree that Thierry is our greatest ever striker. He notched up 228 goals for the Gunners, and was not just a great goalscorer but a scorer of great goals to boot.

He won the Double with Arsenal, and of course was one of our Invincibles, and deserves every accolade the club could give him, including the iconic statue outside the Emirates.

With most of the world still in lockdown, it may be worth getting a couple of beers and a big plate of snacks, and put your feet up and watch this tribute to Arsenal’s greatest-ever striker…