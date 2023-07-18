Full fixture details: Arsenal Women at Emirates Stadium in 2023-24 WSL season by Michelle

Arsenal Women confirmed in May that five Barclays Women’s Super League fixtures would be hosted at Emirates Stadium through the 2023-24 season. The club have now confirmed full fixture details of the WSL matches to be held at N5.

Sunday 1st October 2023: Liverpool at Emirates Stadium This is Arsenal’s WSL opening match of the season, with kick-off at 14:00 UK. Supporters will be able to purchase matchday tickets for this match from 15th August on the Arsenal website. You can watch the match live on The FA Player.

Sunday 15th October 2023: Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium. Therefore Arsenal Women’s first two home league games of the season will take place in N5. Supporters will be able to purchase matchday tickets for this match on the Arsenal website, from 17th August. Broadcaster to be confimed.

Sunday 10th December 2023: Chelsea at Emirates stadium Arsenal’s last two home WSL fixtures against Chelsea have been held at N5. with an attendance of 46,811 to watch this match last season.

Sunday 18th February 2024: Manchester United at Emirates Stadium Arsenal hosted Man United at N5 in November last season,losing 2-3 with the winning goal being scored by Arsenal’s very own Alessia Russo, when she was still with her previous club. There were 40,064 fans in attendance on that occasion.

Sunday 3rd March 2924: Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium Arsenal’s last two home league games against arch north London rivals Spurs have been held at N5, with last seasons fixture setting a new WSL attendance record of 53,757

Purchase your Home Advantage Pack directly from Arsenal to secure your seats for all five of our Gunners WSL fixtures at Emirates Stadium in 2023-24 season. Prices start from £50 for General Admission and £150 for Club Level. Match-tickets for this game will go on sale on 3rd August 2023.

Arsenal Women historically sold out Emirates Stadium, on 1st May 2023, when they faced Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final. I have a feeling that our Gunners may well sell-out Emirates Stadium for these WSL fixtures – particularly with the fantastic deal on the Home Advantage Pack.

