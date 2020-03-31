Full game Video – A trip down memory lane and a memorable Arsenal FA Cup win

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused a complete suspension of football worldwide, well, unless you are in Belarussia, they don’t think there is anything to worry about.

With the suspension in place and no sign that it will end anytime soon the only football involving Arsenal that one can watch is matches from years gone by and that is something I have being doing regularly on Youtube.

I came across this one today and it is a full game of the FA Cup final win over Hull City back in 2014 and what a classic game it was.

I am sure you will enjoy reliving this wonderful memory, especially if you are in lockdown with very little else to do.

This video comes courtesy of the official Emirates FA Cup Youtube channel.

