“Full gas from the beginning”, Arteta promises fast Arsenal start against Wolves

Although many believe that even an Arsenal reserve team could overcome Wolves today, the Gunners are determined not to take any chances. Mikel Arteta is constructing a team aimed at winning multiple trophies in the coming years, and expectations are high that they will achieve this season.

Arsenal’s Form and Ambitions

Arsenal have been in exceptional form throughout the campaign, establishing themselves as a dominant force both in the league and in the Champions League. They are fully aware of the pressure to maintain consistency and continue winning matches. A Premier League title could be within their reach if they sustain their current level, and games such as this provide the opportunity to demonstrate their seriousness and determination.

While Arsenal focus on its own standards, Wolves are motivated to secure points and exploit any potential errors. The visiting team understands the urgency to begin winning in order to avoid relegation, and Arteta is determined that his side will not make that task any easier.

Approach and Strategy

Speaking on Arsenal Media, Arteta discussed the team’s approach for the fixture:

“In any Premier League match, especially against a team that is fighting for results, I know the Wolves manager really well, he’s going to push and get the players ready to [cause a shock].

“So from our side, we’re going to go full gas from the beginning and we know what we have to do.”

The comments reveal Arsenal’s focus on intensity and discipline from the first whistle. Arteta’s side is aware that maintaining concentration against motivated opponents is essential, and the Gunners intend to impose their style and secure a convincing result. By approaching the match with full commitment, they aim to continue their momentum and strengthen their position at the top of the league.