Full injury update with positive news all round

Arsenal will have all-but four players available for the clash with Rapid Vienna on Thursday night, but all of those out are nearing a return after some positive news.

Sead Kolasinac has been unavailable since the international break due to a positive Coronavirus test, but has since passed as negative and is reintegrated into full training.

Mo Elneny had also tested positive during the international break, but he had earlier tested as negative before the weekend, and could make his return to action on Thursday too.

Thomas Partey hasn’t featured since the international break either after being forced off against Aston Villa, and his thigh injury is still keeping him out currently.

Pablo Mari has been out for nearly six months now, but completed his first minutes for the Premier League 2 side on Friday, and is back in full training as he looks to build up his match fitness.

Gabriel Martinelli isn’t far behind the defender either, as his rehabilitation is going well, and the hope is that he will be available for some minutes for the reserve side before the end of the month.

Under the usual injury update on Arsenal’s official website was a section updating the latest on David Luiz, who will also not be available on Thursday.

They insist that while Luiz retained consciousness the entire time on Sunday, his cut will need time to heal itself, and for this reason he will be rested, while our thoughts go out to Raul Jimenez who hasn’t come away from the clash as lucky.

