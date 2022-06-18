Arsenal News Latest News

Full international confirms date for Arsenal medical ahead of move

USA goalkeeper Matt Turner has confirmed that he will arrive in north London on Wednesday to complete his medical ahead of his move to Arsenal.

The 27 year-old has already agreed personal terms ahead of his expected move to the Emirates this summer, with the belief that he will replace Bernd Leno as back-up to Aaron Ramsdale initially.

Reports of his signing have been around since the start of the year, and we now look set to make it official in the coming week.

Bernd Leno recently hinted that he could well remain at the club beyond the summer, despite having just 12 months remaining on his contract and after having lost his first-team role to his English counterpart in the most recent campaign, while Turner’s arrival will further hamper his hopes of playing time.

With the World Cup coming up at the end of the year, Leno will surely push for an exit where he will get the chance to play, while we will be keen to see what Turner can bring to the squad also.

It will be interesting to see if he can challenge Ramsdale in goal, with us having been surprised at how quickly the English shot-stopper displaced Leno last term, and after a rocky end to the 2021-22 season, his place as number one may not be as secure as he would have hoped.

