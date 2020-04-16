Full interview Video: Ian Wright questions David Luiz, Miedema & Evans

Ian Wright has been tasked by Adidas with doing some interviews during the recent pandemic over video-call, and this week spoke to Arsenal stars David Luiz, Vivianne Miedema and Lisa Evans.

Those who do not follow the women’s game closely may not be familiar with the latter duo, who are not only first-team regulars for our ladies’ side, but are also a couple who live together.

Wright asks the ladies about the toughest parts of keeping sane during the current lockdown, with Evans refuting claims from her partner that she is her trainer currently.

Luiz on the otherhand gets deep into explaining all the positive vibes surrounding the dressing room following the appointment of Mikel Arteta, adding that he is learning more and more everyday about what the manager wants and expects from himself and the team.

How key will Luiz be in the remainder of our campaign this term? Should Luiz be worried about losing his first-team spot to William Saliba or any other newcomers in the summer? Are the Arsenal Ladies lucky to be able to train together at home while many others will be forced to train alone?

