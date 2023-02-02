Full Review – How many Chelsea players have moved successfully to Arsenal? Or not?

Jorginho has become the latest new Arsenal player to take the jump from Stamford Bridge to North London.

As Chelsea fans have been quick to point out, history shows that they often get the better of the arrangements, often sending us talent past their peak of powers. Meanwhile Anelka, Fabregas and Giroud all won trophies going in the opposite direction.

My own opinion is the 31 years olds move across the English Capital benefits all parties.

Chelsea free up room in midfield and funds for a man who would be a free agent in the summer, the player gets to stay in the City his family is settled in with a fresh challenge, and we add to our squad much needed experience.

The youngest squad in the division now how another proven winner to confide in.

Even having him around training can only improve the mentality of the group.

12 million to add much-needed knowhow to the team is worth it.

Let’s explore the so-called curse that exists when Chelsea players become Gunners.

William Gallas

Given the saga that involved Ashley Cole’s transfer to Chelsea, getting 5 million and one of the best centre backs in the Prem seemed the best out of a bad situation.

It quickly became clear that the defender lacked the leadership qualities a young dressing room clearly needed.

When Clichy conceded a last minute penalty at Birmingham, instead of putting an arm around the shoulder of peers already shell shocked by Eduardo breaking his leg, Gallas formed a one man sit down protest .

This led to the Frenchman having the captaincy removed.

In his defence, Gallas arrived from a different environment.

The culture at Chelsea was run like a machine by Jose Mourinho with senior pros in all departments.

He moved to a younger place of work where Mr Wenger was putting trust in youth.

Diarra

Signed from Chelsea months before his contract expired and seemed a perfect fit for a youthful squad.

Form of Flamini meant game time was limited, and both London clubs were left wondering ‘what if’ once he got consistent first team football at Portsmouth.

Lifted the FA Cup at Pompey which led to an 18 million move to Real Madrid, where he won La Liga and then Ligue 1 in France .

Represented France at two Euros.

Benayoun

It took an 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford to force us to do business in the transfer market, one of which was a loan deal for Benayoun.

A very underrated signing.

At a time when Arsenal needed some experience, the Israeli gave the Gunners just what they needed.

He didn’t start every week but was a player Mr Wenger could trust when needed.

On and off the pitch Benayoun helped a youthful squad.

Cech

Part of the reason Jose Mourinho fell out with his employers (again) at Chelsea was them allowing Cech to move to Arsenal so his family could remain in London.

The keeper won the Golden Glove in his first season at the Emirates, the closest we have come from being Champions since it last happened in 2004.

It was sad to see the last season before he retired, Unai Emery trying to teach him to play out from the back with the ball at his feet.

It seemed almost unfair to be teaching a 37 year old to be learning a new style to learn.

Awkwardly his last game of his career (at the time) was conceding 4 goals in the Europa League Final against his old club Chelsea, who he would be working for months later.

Luiz

David conceded more penalties and red cards in two years in North London then he did in 6 years at the Bridge.

Error prone yet two best games for us were in the semi Final and Final of FA Cup.

So played a part in our history which no one can take away.

Willian

Arsenal were willing to offer William a longer deal then Chelsea were prepared too.

Later would describe his 12 months in North London as the worst of his career.

This coincided with the Gunners worst League position in 25 years where William registered one goal and one assist (his stats at Fulham are already better).

To be fair, he was willing to rip up contract to leave, whereas some of his peers would have sat on the bench basking in their lucrative contract.

Has never publicly said what were his issues in North London were related to.

Will Jorginho be a success ?

Dan Smith

