Full Review of Arsenal’s nail-biting 3-3 draw with Spurs Women in the Conti Cup

Arsenal walked away victorious against our bitter rivals Tottenham Women in the Conti Cup this Wednesday night at Meadow Park but it wasn’t all smooth sailing for our Gooner Women as Spurs put up a tough fight. Eidevall opted for rotation and made 10 changes from our last outing against Chelsea and gave a few of the girls some needed minutes. That can always come with it’s concerns, especially in the backline where playing consistently with the same players can help but considering the wholesale changes that were made, I think we played quite well.

Here’s a run down of everything that went down in our first North London Derby of the week, as we visit them in the WSL at the weekend too.

After a good start from both teams, we saw a lot of end-to-end football for the first 15 minutes, with both sides getting their chances but also defending well. In the 17th minutes Spurs drew first blood and went ahead after a lovely cross into the box from Ashleigh Neville to the head of Martha Thomas who fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Although Arsenal had gone behind it only took seconds and Arsenal were back on the attack and back in the game. Frida Maanum was seen running down the right wing, beating a few Spurs players and having a quick look up to spot the run of Stina Blackstenius. She squared the ball into her feet and Blackstenius smashed the ball into the back of the net to get Arsenal back on equal terms and back into the game.

10 minutes later Arsenal were caught out again after a perfectly timed through ball from Martha Thomas found the run of Jessica Naz who with composure, fired the ball into the corner of the net past D’Angelo to put Spurs back in front for the second time in the game.

In the 36th minutes Kyra Cooney-Cross spotted the run of Katie McCabe down the wing and looped a perfect ball into her path, McCabe took a quick look up and squared the ball to the feet of Frida Maanum who, like she normally does, easily pumped the ball into the back of the net. A goal that was almost the same as the first but from the other side, something Arsenal have clearly been working on.

After an eventful first half the girls walked into the tunnel with shared points and both still looking for the win. Spurs came out in the second half looking like they meant business. After Kuhl accidentally lost the ball, Spurs pounced on the midfielder’s mistake and Jessica Naz took advantage and smashed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to put Spurs back in front for the third time.

In the 68th minute Arsenal were awarded a free kick from a dangerous spot and Kyra Cooney-Cross whipped a perfect ball into the back post, where Laia Codina was waiting to nod the ball into the back of the net to score her first goal in Arsenal colours and get Arsenal back on equal terms.

Regular time finished and we headed straight to penalties, Jessica Naz stepped up first and D’Angelo managed to get over to her right and save the shot and put Arsenal in the driving seat after a lovely save. Then we saw goals from Arsenal’s Russo and Mead and Spur’s Rosella Ayane, before Kit Graham stepped up and smashed the ball into the crossbar to put spurs two behind. Then Arsenal’s Catley stepped up and scored and so did Spur’s Shelina Zadorsky. Caitlin Foord then stepped up for Arsenal and had her shot saved by the Tottenham keeper. Spur’s Ramona Petzelberger then stepped up and scored for Spur’s and left Jenifer Beattie to seal the game with a powerful penalty then went in the top corner of the net to win the game for Arsenal.

