Full round up of Arsenal transfer deals – Six First-teamers out, Zero in

Arsenal fans were desperately waiting for a last minute surprise star signing to balance the squad as it has been obvious all through January that we were desperate for a new midfielder and a striker.

Instead our final day drama simply saw us give Aubameyang to Barcelona for nothing, leaving Mikel Arteta with a threadbare squad to finish the season.

The Gabon striker was our sixth first team squad member to leave, after Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Balogun, Chambers and Pablo Mari, and we have sent another seven youngsters out to gain some experience.

We have signed a 17 year old from West Brom to join our academy, and we have arranged for a defender from the Colorada Rapids (a team owned by Kroenke) and the USA international keeper Matt Turner.

The last two won’t arrive until the summer and Turner will simply replace Bernd Leno.

Here is the full list of ins and outs at Arsenal this January….

IN – Lino Sousa (West Bromwich Albion, undisclosed), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, undisclosed)

OUT – Harry Clarke (Hibernian, loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma, loan), Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough, loan), Dejan Iliev (contract terminated), Sead Kolasinac (Marseille, mutual consent), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln City, loan), Pablo Mari (Udinese, loan), Karl Hein (Reading, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Calum Chambers (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Ryan Alebiosu (Crewe Alexandra, loan), Nikolaj Moller (Den Bosch, loan), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, free)

So there are the facts, let’s see what the fans have to say now…