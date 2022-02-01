Full round up of Arsenal transfer deals – Six First-teamers out, Zero in

Arsenal fans were desperately waiting for a last minute surprise star signing to balance the squad as it has been obvious all through January that we were desperate for a new midfielder and a striker.
Instead our final day drama simply saw us give Aubameyang to Barcelona for nothing, leaving Mikel Arteta with a threadbare squad to finish the season.
The Gabon striker was our sixth first team squad member to leave, after Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Balogun, Chambers and Pablo Mari, and we have sent another seven youngsters out to gain some experience.
We have signed a 17 year old from West Brom to join our academy, and we have arranged for a defender from the Colorada Rapids (a team owned by Kroenke) and the USA international keeper Matt Turner.
The last two won’t arrive until the summer and Turner will simply replace Bernd Leno.
Here is the full list of ins and outs at Arsenal this January….
IN – Lino Sousa (West Bromwich Albion, undisclosed), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, undisclosed)
OUT – Harry Clarke (Hibernian, loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma, loan), Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough, loan), Dejan Iliev (contract terminated), Sead Kolasinac (Marseille, mutual consent), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln City, loan), Pablo Mari (Udinese, loan), Karl Hein (Reading, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Calum Chambers (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Ryan Alebiosu (Crewe Alexandra, loan), Nikolaj Moller (Den Bosch, loan), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, free)
So there are the facts, let’s see what the fans have to say now…
Why is everyone surprised
My prediction is the club will start saying we needed to get players out before bringing players in and watch us in the summer
It’s like boris apologising
1. Like all the PL Arsenal had a quiet window.
No crazy panic buys.
The club only courted one player Dusan Vlahovic.
Chambers +Aubameyang released.
AMN+Mari loaned.
2. We now have a tight 20 man squad.
Ramsdale Leno
Tomi Cedric White Gabriel Holding Tavares Tierney
Xhaka Partey Elneny Lokonga ESR Odegaard
Martinelli Pepe Saka Nketiah Lacazette.
3. In the summer Lacazette Nketiah Mavropanos Mari Torreira Guendouzie Leno Elneny Cedric Xhaka will all leave.
Probably 6 new incomings.
4. So we now have clarity of vision.
5. After only 7 months of the process a great deal has been achieved and the team sits 2 points off 4th place. Great time to be a Gooner.
This is the decision the club has made! Lets now support the team until the end of the season and we’ll give credit or criticize come May. We could have signed players so let’s see if Edu, Arteta and whom ever else have got this right!
COYG
I’d say 3 best buys of the window were:
Alvarez £15m (Man City)
Weghorst £13m (Burnley)
Zakaria £7m (Juventus)
And the most amazing sells were:
Chambers FREE
Aubameyang FREE
Kolasinac FREE
Just amazing business again by Arsenal. We buy them big and sell them for nothing! Wait another 5 months and we’ll give Elneny, Laca and Nketiah for free as well!
Concerning Trusty,he is staying with Colorado until the end of season and then will be loaned to an European club, that’s according to the Athletic,how true it is that I don’t know.
Well, our official website stated:
“Trusty, 23, will stay with the Colorado Rapids until at least the end of the Premier League season in May. The intention then is to loan him in Europe for the 2022/23 season to further progress his development. ”
I doubt we’ll ever hear from him again. More like a buy to sell shirts in the US (along with Turner).
Thats what I find strange, as the MLS season ends in December!
Putting potential league impact aside I would say the release of Aubameyang is the best thing for both parties.
As a captain he was never a suitable choice and it all went downhill from there for him.
The saving of £25 million in wages is significant.
The question is does this become another season of transition or can we fight with what we have?
The pressure will certainly be on Arteta and Edu but releasing Aubameyang is good news – I just hope we can learn our lesson from him and also learn to handle things much better in the public eye…