Full round up of Arsenal’s ins-and-outs in the January 2023 window – 3 IN -14 OUT

I can’t see that there are many Arsenal fans that are not aware that the Gunners have bought three very good players to the club during the January transfer window; Kiwior for the defence, Jorginho for the midfield, and Trossard for the forward line, so there is not much to add to previous posts on that score, but what about a full list of the outgoing players?

It has been fairly obvious that Albert Lokonga is not very trusted by Arteta, so it makes perfect sense for him to go out on loan. It will very interesting to hear what one of Arsenal’s greatest ever midfielders, Patrick Vieira, can make of the young Portugese.

Our young Brazilian Marquinhos hasn’t kicked on as we had hoped either, so the arrival of Trossard will have limited his playing time even further, so a loan to Norwich seems to make the most sense, and hopefully he will grow more confident with regular football in a tough league.

It will certainly be interesting also to see how Omar Rekik performs at Wigan, at 21 years-of-age, this really could be Rekik’s last chance to make an impression or it could be goodbye to Arsenal.

Cedric Soares to Fulham also makes sense. He has very little involvement with the Arsenal first team so it is worth taking him off the wage bill, and to be honest his quality play does deserve more real game time…

Two of our youngsters that went out in January that I will certainly be keeping an eye on, is firstly Norton Brooke-Cuffy, who has just joined Coventry City, and has already made 3 appearances. He should get regular start up there.

And secondly, Miguel Azeez, who showed such promise last season in the Arsenal U23’s. He has now joined Wigan alongside Rekik, after a failed few months in Ibiza (poor lad!). He may find it colder up north, but hopefully he can kick on for the rest of the season and start fulfilling his promise…

The other youngsters that have goone out to lower clubs to gain experience are Arthur Okwonko, who is a promising keeper, Harry Clarke, Kido Taylor-Hart, Tom Smith, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Taylor Foran, Ovie Ojeheri and Billy Vigar.

Let’s all hope a few of those loans turn out to be as good as Balogun’s over at Reims!

Sam P

