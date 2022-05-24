Arsenal have been linked with a number of supposed targets ahead of the summer transfer window, while we have some new signings already done and awaiting their debut.

Goalkeeper

Matt Turner has all-but been confirmed as joining from the MLS, with his arrival expected to pave the way for Bernd Leno to leave after losing his first-team spot to Aaron Ramsdale in goal this term.

Defence

At the back, we have already moved to sign Auston Trusty from the MLS also, while William Saliba will be like a brand new signing due to the fact that he is yet to make his senior debut for the club. Gabriel Magalhaes is linked with a possible exit which could pave the way for the pair to get their opportunities, but we are also linked with possible additions at full-back.

Aaron Hickey would be a welcome addition to our options, with the young Scot thoroughly impressing for Bologna this term. Molina is one who has been linked with us from Serie A also, although I’m not sure how much substance there is to this rumour, with him possibly only a possibility due to Udinese’s interest in keeping Pablo Mari beyond his current loan.

Midfield

CM could well be an area that could be high on our wishlist once again this summer. Granit Xhaka could well be leaving, as he came close to doing last summer, while Thomas Partey’s injury record has left us needing to stretch our squad for another season.

With that in mind, we are being linked with a host of options for the role, and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is likely to be on the move this summer. The Belgian would give us more of a goal threat in the middle, as well as offering a range of skills that should help us keep balance in midfield. Another who is probably a little too similar to him is USA international Weston McKennie, who has proved to be an impressive player in recent years, impressing in various roles in the side.

Forwards

Just ahead of the pair, three exciting additions continue to be linked with moves to the Emirates. Brazilian youngster Marquinhos is expected to be announced in the near future for a lowly fee, but he is unlikely to be the only addition to those areas. Nicolas Pepe could be set to make room in the squad for a new forward, and Cody Gakpo and Raheem Sterling are names which continue to come up in the press. Both can operate anywhere across the front line, and both would offer a strong goal threat and pace to hurt rival defences.

The weight of the striker role is one which could be partly be offset by either Gakpo or Sterling should they sign, but an out-and-out striker is believed to be the priority this summer. Victor Osimhen is my clear preference for the job. He has all the tools which I want to be seeing in my main goalscorer, and his ability to quickly adjust to different divisions also tells me he would have no issue quickly adapting to our style of play

How would this XI of players fair in the Premier League next term? How many of these potential signings would command regular first-team football?

