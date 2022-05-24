Arsenal have been linked with a number of supposed targets ahead of the summer transfer window, while we have some new signings already done and awaiting their debut.
Goalkeeper
Matt Turner has all-but been confirmed as joining from the MLS, with his arrival expected to pave the way for Bernd Leno to leave after losing his first-team spot to Aaron Ramsdale in goal this term.
Defence
At the back, we have already moved to sign Auston Trusty from the MLS also, while William Saliba will be like a brand new signing due to the fact that he is yet to make his senior debut for the club. Gabriel Magalhaes is linked with a possible exit which could pave the way for the pair to get their opportunities, but we are also linked with possible additions at full-back.
Aaron Hickey would be a welcome addition to our options, with the young Scot thoroughly impressing for Bologna this term. Molina is one who has been linked with us from Serie A also, although I’m not sure how much substance there is to this rumour, with him possibly only a possibility due to Udinese’s interest in keeping Pablo Mari beyond his current loan.
Midfield
CM could well be an area that could be high on our wishlist once again this summer. Granit Xhaka could well be leaving, as he came close to doing last summer, while Thomas Partey’s injury record has left us needing to stretch our squad for another season.
With that in mind, we are being linked with a host of options for the role, and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is likely to be on the move this summer. The Belgian would give us more of a goal threat in the middle, as well as offering a range of skills that should help us keep balance in midfield. Another who is probably a little too similar to him is USA international Weston McKennie, who has proved to be an impressive player in recent years, impressing in various roles in the side.
Forwards
Just ahead of the pair, three exciting additions continue to be linked with moves to the Emirates. Brazilian youngster Marquinhos is expected to be announced in the near future for a lowly fee, but he is unlikely to be the only addition to those areas. Nicolas Pepe could be set to make room in the squad for a new forward, and Cody Gakpo and Raheem Sterling are names which continue to come up in the press. Both can operate anywhere across the front line, and both would offer a strong goal threat and pace to hurt rival defences.
The weight of the striker role is one which could be partly be offset by either Gakpo or Sterling should they sign, but an out-and-out striker is believed to be the priority this summer. Victor Osimhen is my clear preference for the job. He has all the tools which I want to be seeing in my main goalscorer, and his ability to quickly adjust to different divisions also tells me he would have no issue quickly adapting to our style of play
How would this XI of players fair in the Premier League next term? How many of these potential signings would command regular first-team football?
Patrick
We don’t need Aaron Hickey and Cody Gakpo. They arent good enough. We also need to get the best out of Odegaard so we need a DM to play with Partey so he play his No. 10 role effectively. Bissouma is a great option because he can defend and has the quality to carry the ball forward while allowing Partey to operate as box to box. I’m not sure about the other players but if we are signing young talents we should always aim for those who have world class potential and not mid overrated players else we will keep signing to replace and push the success we want further into the future
Osimhen isn’t worth third what Napoli wants.
Hickey seems promising but his actual defending leaves a lot to be desired.
Trusty will be sent out on loan. I think this was covered already in January.
McKennie, Molina. Nothing special there except overpaying.
I don’t see Sterling happening nor do I actually want him.
Marquinhos one for the future and low risk investment with the 3m fee.
Gakpo and Tielemans could be decent players for us. Especially when you see the price tags of them, could be relatively low risk purchases.
For me I support the idea of Gakpo for pepe,Tielemans , party and xaka middle field,forward Jesus and osimhen and saka.Take Taveres on loan,bring Aaron hickey for left bag and saliba should be back home now.Instead of signing directly fullback 2,buy utility player who can play both 2 and either can cover white or Gabriel,Don’t make this mistake, selling Gabriel to Juventus and xaka to to Roma ,it will cost this team,for you Arteta to succeed to your project you need almost full squat and new faces.Thankz
I hope to be wrong but with Saliba wanting to stay at OM and his stock very high,MA/Edu could see an opportunity to make a large profit on the 27M we paid for him.one tiny problem being that Marseille cannot afford to buy him in one payment.i am seriously worried,Saliba wanting to stay at OM,refusing to sign for other clubs like AM,AC Milan.. would he ask for another loan with OM?or return to London and run his contract with us out?so many questions and uncertainties.i seriously cannot call it.
We need 4 players that will hit the ground running and 2 back ups. Saliba will be one of the 4. Next up a world class number 6/8 and I would go get James Maddison. Then a left winger, Wilfred Zaha deserves a chance at a big club again maybe send pepe the other way. Finally a cf that’s a threat in the air like Osiheim, Abraham or Toney. Then we need a top class player to rotate with Partey so our season doesn’t crumble quicker than his body again. Then a back up left back because Tarvares is a liability
Only God knows which new players who Arsenal will finally signed this summer window. As so many new players have been linked already to Arsenal for their signings this summer.
But this is not unsual as it has been the practice in the media for them to link so many new players to Arsenal in every transfer window for their signings.
But nevertheless, despite that it is my own opinion that Arsenal should retain most of the senior team players whom they’ve used to make the top5 place finish last season. This is necause it was a very strong team indeed that Arsenal had last season. Otherwise, if it wasn’t, the team wouldn’t had finished 5th.
But for this team to successfully compete for honours in all competitions next season and win them. The team which narrowly missed out on the UCL qualification this season should be upgraded to the higher class level of team upgrading. With 3-4 world class new player signings this summer to do the upgrade. So that the team will fully be ready for next season’s campaign in all the 4 competitions which Arsenal will compete in to win titles.
In line with some Gooners thoughts in team upgrade thinkers, I think if Arsenal sign 2 new world class strikers from the trio of Osimhen, Gabriel Jesus and Lewansownski for 2 seasons with another season option to extend in the case of Lewansownski. It won’t on my own view be bad but very good. But more importantly, Arsenal should tie down Nkethia to another contract as a 3rd choice striker option in the team.
I think strengthening the Arsenal defense this summer will be successfully be delt with without spending in the market to sign new if Arteta reintegrates Saliba into his team to replace Mari.
In the midfield, will Arsenal keep ElNeny? This I can’t know unless they announce it. But suggestions are being made in the Gooners’ quarters that Arsenal should sign 1 or 2 top class new midfielders for more top quality options and to provide cover next season. But which new top grade midfielders should Arsenal sign this summer? I don’t know. But I believe Arteta and Edu know the midfielders who they want the club to sign this summer.
And who and who are going to leave the club this summer? I thinly the inous has fell on Lacazette and Leno to leave Arsenal this summer. But other Gunners who should follow suits I wouldn’t know but the club will know and make the announcement when the time comes.