Full Team News as Arsenal are without Kai Havertz and West Ham will miss Michail Antonio

As West Ham United gear up to face the formidable Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter between two exciting London sides. Arsenal, currently perched at the top of the league with just two losses this season, host a West Ham side that’s steadily climbing the ranks under the guidance of manager David Moyes.

The Hammers, who have displayed flashes of brilliance throughout the season, will arrive in North London brimming with confidence after only losing one of their last 7 League games, and aiming to secure a Carabao Cup and League double over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The Gunners’ boss, Arteta, is well aware of the challenges posed by West Ham, especially in the form of their dynamic attacking duo, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

Despite not stringing together a consistent run of victories, West Ham finds themselves making significant strides up the Premier League table, with European qualification now within sight under Moyes’s astute leadership.

In terms of team news, West Ham faces doubts over the availability of Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet due to illness, while prolific striker Michail Antonio remains the only confirmed absentee for the London derby. However, the Hammers have found reinforcement in the form of Konstantinos Mavropanos, a former Arsenal player, who impressed alongside Kurt Zouma in their recent 2-0 victory over Manchester United. Mavropanos, signed in the summer for such crucial encounters, is likely to play a pivotal role against his former club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who emerged unscathed from their recent visit to Anfield, will be without the services of Kai Havertz, who is suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Liverpool. Arteta’s injury woes continue, with Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Fabio Vieira (groin), Thomas Partey (muscle), and Jurrien Timber (knee) all remaining sidelined. I am sure though that Declan Rice will be keen to get revenge on his old team-mates after our League Cup defeat in early November.

The absence of Havertz, a key playmaker for Arsenal, and the persistent injuries in their squad will undoubtedly test the Gunners’ depth and resilience. Arteta will need to rely on his remaining stars to maintain their impressive form and secure a crucial victory against a West Ham side hungry for success after winning their first trophy in decades last season.

It won’t be easy, but Arsenal seem to have learnt how to deal with all oponents so far this season.

Jack Anderson

