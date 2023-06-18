Full timetable of all 6 of Arsenal’s exciting pre-season schedule

Check out the matches that the Gunners are set to play before the next 2023/24 campaign begins!

Arsenal are preparing for their pre-season campaign with a series of high-profile friendlies.

The Gunners have lined up Monaco as their opponent for the midweek Emirates Cup friendly, set to take place on Wednesday, 2nd August. This match will be the fifth out of six pre-season friendlies for the North London outfit.

Arsenal finalising plans for Emirates Cup. Set to be midweek for first time. One-off game v Monaco pencilled in for August 2. Decision due to Community Shield taking place that weekend. Story:https://t.co/lk5ccahuW6 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) June 6, 2023

The Emirates Cup, traditionally a four-team tournament, will be slimmed down this year due to the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only the men’s side will participate, as several players from the Arsenal Women’s team are representing their respective countries at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Following the Emirates Cup, Arsenal will head to Wembley to face Manchester City in the Community Shield on 6 August. The Gunners secured their place in the Community Shield as Premier League runners-up, with Manchester City winning the FA Cup final against Manchester United to complete a domestic double.

Here are the scheduled pre-season friendlies for Arsenal:

vs FC Nurnberg at Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg on 13 July.

vs MLS All-Stars at Audi Field, Washington D.C on 19 July.

vs Manchester United at MetLife Stadium, New York on 22 July.

vs Barcelona at Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles on 26 July.

vs Monaco (Emirates Cup) at Emirates Stadium, London on 2 August (TBC).

vs Manchester City (Community Shield) at Wembley Stadium, London on 6 August.

These matches will provide valuable preparation for Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of the new season, allowing players to regain match fitness and establish team cohesion. Arsenal fans will be eager to see their team in action against top-quality opposition as they gear up for the challenges that lie ahead.

Yash Bisht